Swine Flu: 7 Best Home Remedies
Swine flu is a human respiratory infection arising from an influenza strain in pigs. Here's how you can treat it with home remedies.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Swine flu is an infection which is much harder to treat
- Tulsi is blessed with medicinal properties
- Experts recommend a cup of ginseng tea every day for swine flu patients
Swine flu is a human respiratory infection arising from an influenza strain in pigs. Every year this deadly disease claims millions of lives across the globe. Irrespective of age or gender, swine flu is a disease which weakens the immune system and increases mortality risk in people. The symptoms of this infection are not very different from any other respiratory influenza. They include:
- Fever
- Headache
- Cough
- Weakness
- Body ache
- Difficulty in breathing
- Chills
- Sore throat
Although the symptoms are quite similar with those of common flu, swine flu is an infection which is much harder to treat. Despite the many treatments available for this disease, the increasing numbers are good enough to send chills down your spine. And the worst part is that most people are becoming resistance to the strong drugs used for swine flu treatment. In such a scenario, people turn to home remedies.
Also read: 10 Facts You Didn't Know About Swine Flu
Let's take a close look at some of the best home remedies for swine flu.
1. Garlic
Garlic is one of the most versatile herbs for a number of health conditions. It is also effective in swine flu treatment. Allicin in garlic stimulates antioxidant activities in the body. This seeks the foreign microbes linked to swine flu. It also improves your body immunity. All you need to do is swallow 2 garlic pods with warm water on an empty stomach every morning.
2. Tulsi (basil)
Tulsi or basil is a fragrant plant which holds a lot of religious significance for Hindus. But this plant has so much more to itself than religious significance. It is blessed with medicinal properties which can treat a wide variety of health problems. It keeps your throat and lungs clear of infection and strengthen your immune system against swine flu.
Photo Credit: iStock
3. Hydration
Swine flu can give you vomiting, diarrhea, frequent urination and excessive sweating. So your body will be going through some serious loss of water. Therefore, you must drink lots of water and keep yourself hydrated and flush out all the toxins from the body.
Photo Credit: iStock
4. Ginseng
Ginseng and its extracts have been found very effective in treating H1N1 influenza in recent studies. This herb seemed to have a positive impact on the viral strains of this disease. Experts recommend a cup of ginseng tea every day for swine flu patients.
Photo Credit: iStock
Also read: What Is Ginseng And How It Benefits Our Body
5. Turmeric milk
Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. This spice is a natural antioxidant and for years it has been used to treat cold, flu, infections and heal physical injuries. All you need to do is add a pinch of turmeric to a glass of warm milk and drink it every night. This will help you fight the swine flu infection.
Photo Credit: iStock
6. Indian gooseberry (amla)
Indian gooseberry or amla is a fruit rich in vitamin C, blessed with immune-boosting properties. This fruit increases the body's resistance to serious infections. You can eat the whole fruit or drink amla juice to keep your body safe from swine flu and other infections.
Photo Credit: iStock
7. Olive leaves
The olive herb usually gets overlooked for its medicinal properties. Leaves of the olive herb are rich in polyphenols and flavonoids which help you fight the symptoms of swine flu like nausea, chills, fever and headaches effectively. Give your body the extracts of this herb regularly to keep swine flu at bay.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
