High-Glycemic Index: Top 7 Foods
High glycemic foods are the ones which result in a sudden spike in a person's blood sugar levels. These 7 foods have the highest glycemic index ever.
High-glycemic index foods are the ones which have a score of 70 or more
When we say glycemic index, we quantify the effect of a particular food on a person's blood sugar levels. High glycemic foods are the ones which result in a sudden spike in a person's blood sugar levels. The numbers of this index represent a rise in the blood sugar levels after two hours of consumption. The number is calculated from 0-100 where 100 is pure glucose. High-glycemic foods are the carbs and sugary foods because they breakdown quickly in the blood stream leading to a spike in blood sugar levels. High-glycemic index foods are the ones which have a score of 70 or more. In general, such foods can do no good to your health. And for diabetics, these foods can be quite detrimental!
However, you must remember that this index is not the perfect measure. The effect of such foods on your blood sugar levels will depend on your insulin index; which is not taken into account while calculating glycemic index. But knowing the glycemic index of foods can help you have a general idea about what to eat and what to avoid. Remember; every person's blood sugar levels increase after a meal, depending on what kind of food has been consumed.
We have compiled a list of 7 foods with the highest glycemic index. Take note:
1. Bananas
Over-ripe bananas, the ones with too many brown spots, have more sugar than regular bananas. Its glycemic index is 70 or more, as compared to other bananas with a GI of just 30. This does not mean you need to give up on bananas; just be mindful of what you pick. Go for the slightly green ones and eat them before they ripened.
Photo Credit: iStock
2. Potatoes
The GI of potatoes depends on the variety and the way they have been cooked. Sweet potatoes with the skin have a GI of 44 to 48 which is fine. However, if you peel them and then eat, they can lead to a sudden spike in blood sugar levels. Instant mashed potatoes are also high in GI and so are baked russets. The former has a GI of 87 and the latter has a GI of 111.
Photo Credit: iStock
3. Pineapple
Pineapples are also quite high on the GI index. Their score is 66. The GI is quite high for the canned variety of pineapples; they are packed in sugary syrup. This kills their nutritional value and raises their GI as well. So go for the whole, fresh variety of this fruit. So is the case with raw apricots (57), mangoes and papayas (60). Watermelons, too, have a GI of 72.
4. Carrots
Carrots are high in terms of nutrition and also have a high glycemic index. They have a GI of 71. However, they have a number of health benefits to offer so you must not give up on them completely. Eat carrots, but in moderation.
5. Parsnips
Parsnips have the highest glycemic index of all vegetables. It has a GI of 97. Watch your portions while eating this vegetable.
6. Pastas and brown rice
Pastas and brown rice have a very high GI, as high as 97. This is because they breakdown easily and get absorbed in the bloodstream. This leads to a sudden spike in the blood sugar levels.
Photo Credit: iStock
7. Rice
Of all grains, rice has the highest glycemic index. Instant rice can have a GI of 85-91. Rice is also purely carbs which can increase your blood sugar levels to a great extent.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
