National Nutrition Week 2017: A Perfectly Balanced Diet Is What You Need
National Nutrition Week 2017: A Perfectly Balanced Diet Is What You Need
Lets commemorate this years national nutrition week by getting proper nutrition with a healthy balanced diet.
National nutrition week: Stick to a balanced diet
HIGHLIGHTS
- A balanced diet gives your body the nutrients to function correctly
- Commemorate this years national nutrition week with a balanced diet
- Opt for fresh fruits instead of fruit juices and green vegetables
A balanced diet includes all the essential nutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins and minerals.
Vitamins and Minerals: Fruits and vegetables are the primary sources of vitamins and minerals including potassium, dietary fiber, folate (folic acid), vitamin A, and vitamin C. These micronutrients support metabolism, nerve and muscle function, bone maintenance and cell production. Opt for fresh fruits instead of fruit juices and dark green leafy vegetables.
Proteins: Protein is required to help your body repair cells and make new ones. Protein is also important for growth and development during the early stages of childhood, adolescence, and pregnancy. Foods like meat, milk, peas, whole grams, eggs, fish, pulses, nuts are a high source of proteins and beneficial for our good health.
Carbohydrates: Carbohydrates are an integral part of balanced diet. Carbohydrates are the main source of energy for the voluntary as well as involuntary functions of the body. Consuming carbohydrates which include whole grains such as brown rice, wheat, ragi, jowar, bajra, oatmeal, quinoa, and potatoes among others. Hence, carbohydrates should not be avoided and it should be a part of your daily diet.
In order to maintain a balanced diet it is important to follow a balanced diet chart. Here are some ways to maintain a balanced diet chart:
1. The correct meal time.
2. Include a list of healthy foods.
3. Say no to processed foods. Instead go for fresh fruits and vegetables.
4. More of proteins.
5. Reduce the intake of fats.
