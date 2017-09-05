ASK OUR EXPERTS

National Nutrition Week 2017: A Perfectly Balanced Diet Is What You Need

National Nutrition Week 2017: A Perfectly Balanced Diet Is What You Need

Lets commemorate this years national nutrition week by getting proper nutrition with a healthy balanced diet.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 5, 2017 11:03 IST
National nutrition week: Stick to a balanced diet

National nutrition week: Stick to a balanced diet

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. A balanced diet gives your body the nutrients to function correctly
  2. Commemorate this years national nutrition week with a balanced diet
  3. Opt for fresh fruits instead of fruit juices and green vegetables
A balanced diet is a diet that gives your body the nutrients to function correctly. In order to get proper balanced nutrition; you should obtain the majority of your daily energy from fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Let’s commemorate this year’s national nutrition week by getting proper nutrition with a healthy balanced diet. A balanced diet is essential for good health and well being. It is of utmost importance for the body to function properly. Moreover, a balanced diet also helps in maintaining a healthy weight, reduces body fat, provides your body with energy, promotes good sleep and eventually gives you the feeling of well- being. Our body needs the vitamins and minerals to maintain the cells, tissues and organs. Food provides our bodies with the energy, protein, essential fats, vitamins and minerals to live, grow and function properly. 
A balanced diet includes all the essential nutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins and minerals.
Vitamins and Minerals: Fruits and vegetables are the primary sources of vitamins and minerals including potassium, dietary fiber, folate (folic acid), vitamin A, and vitamin C. These micronutrients support metabolism, nerve and muscle function, bone maintenance and cell production.  Opt for fresh fruits instead of fruit juices and dark green leafy vegetables.
Proteins: Protein is required to help your body repair cells and make new ones. Protein is also important for growth and development during the early stages of childhood, adolescence, and pregnancy. Foods like meat, milk, peas, whole grams, eggs, fish, pulses, nuts are a high source of proteins and beneficial for our good health.

Carbohydrates:  Carbohydrates are an integral part of balanced diet. Carbohydrates are the main source of energy for the voluntary as well as involuntary functions of the body. Consuming carbohydrates which include whole grains such as brown rice, wheat, ragi, jowar, bajra, oatmeal, quinoa, and potatoes among others. Hence, carbohydrates should not be avoided and it should be a part of your daily diet. 
 
get a balanced diet this national nutrition week

A balanced diet is what you need
Photo Credit: iStock

Fats: Fats provide energy, store and provide vitamins, and synthesize hormones. There are three kinds of fats namely, polyunsaturated such as walnuts, flax seeds, etc; monounsaturated fat such as olive oil and omega-3 fatty acids such as fish oil, walnuts, etc. When it comes to oil, it is better to use unrefined or cold pressed oil which has high nutritional value than the unrefined oil. 
In order to maintain a balanced diet it is important to follow a balanced diet chart. Here are some ways to maintain a balanced diet chart:
1.    The correct meal time.
2.    Include a list of healthy foods.
3.    Say no to processed foods. Instead go for fresh fruits and vegetables.
4.    More of proteins.
5.    Reduce the intake of fats. 

