Summer Diet: 5 Amazing Benefits Of Drinking Buttermilk Every Day

Buttermilk is a popular desi drink that can offer numerous health benefits. This traditional beverage, known for its refreshing qualities, is derived from churning curd (yogurt) to separate butter from the buttermilk. Drinking buttermilk can provides several nutritional advantages that are particularly valuable during the hot summer months. Keep reading, as we discuss all the reasons why you should be drinking buttermilk every day this summer.
Health benefits of drinking buttermilk every day
1. Keeps you hydrated
During the summer, you are more likely to experience loss of fluids and electrolytes. Buttermilk can help keep your body hydrated and replenish lost fluids.
2. Cooling effect
Bauttermilk is a natural coolent, making it an ideal drink during the sweltering heat of summer. Consuming buttermilk can help lower body temperature and provide relief from the heat.
3. Improves digestion
Your digestive system can slow down during the summer season due to heat and unusual eating habits. Buttermilk is rich in probiotics, which promote a healthy gut. A healthy gut can help aid digestion, prevent constipation, and alleviate bloating and discomfort.
4. Nutritionally rich
Buttermilk is well-packed with essential nutrients. It is an excellent source of calcium, vitamin B12 and riboflavin. Additionally, it provides potassium, which helps maintain electrolyte balance and supports heart health.
5. May help with weight loss
Buttermilk might help you lose weight as it is low in calories and contains protein content which can promote satiety and curb hunger.
Buttermilk is incredibly versatile and can be consumed in various ways. You can enjoy it with spices such as cumin or mint.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
