Home »  Living Healthy »  Summer Diet: 5 Amazing Benefits Of Drinking Buttermilk Every Day

Summer Diet: 5 Amazing Benefits Of Drinking Buttermilk Every Day

Drinking buttermilk can provides several nutritional advantages that are particularly valuable during the hot summer months.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 8, 2025 06:43 IST
2-Min Read
Summer Diet: 5 Amazing Benefits Of Drinking Buttermilk Every Day

Buttermilk is well-packed with essential nutrients

Buttermilk is a popular desi drink that can offer numerous health benefits. This traditional beverage, known for its refreshing qualities, is derived from churning curd (yogurt) to separate butter from the buttermilk. Drinking buttermilk can provides several nutritional advantages that are particularly valuable during the hot summer months. Keep reading, as we discuss all the reasons why you should be drinking buttermilk every day this summer.

Health benefits of drinking buttermilk every day



RELATED STORIES
related

Health Benefits Of Consuming Buttermilk

Below we discuss the many benefits of consuming buttermilk.

related

Food Combinations To Boost Health: Nmami Agarwal Outlines The Benefits Of Buttermilk And Chia Seeds. Watch Video Inside

In an Instagram video, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal highlighted the benefits of the food combinations like buttermilk and chia seeds.

1. Keeps you hydrated

During the summer, you are more likely to experience loss of fluids and electrolytes. Buttermilk can help keep your body hydrated and replenish lost fluids.



2. Cooling effect

Bauttermilk is a natural coolent, making it an ideal drink during the sweltering heat of summer. Consuming buttermilk can help lower body temperature and provide relief from the heat.

3. Improves digestion

Your digestive system can slow down during the summer season due to heat and unusual eating habits. Buttermilk is rich in probiotics, which promote a healthy gut. A healthy gut can help aid digestion, prevent constipation, and alleviate bloating and discomfort.

4. Nutritionally rich

Buttermilk is well-packed with essential nutrients. It is an excellent source of calcium, vitamin B12 and riboflavin. Additionally, it provides potassium, which helps maintain electrolyte balance and supports heart health.

5. May help with weight loss

Buttermilk might help you lose weight as it is low in calories and contains protein content which can promote satiety and curb hunger.

Buttermilk is incredibly versatile and can be consumed in various ways. You can enjoy it with spices such as cumin or mint.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases