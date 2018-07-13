Here's How You Can Prevent Motion Sickness On A Road Trip
Motion sickness or car sickness refers to a strange form of disturbance experienced in the inner ear due to repeated motion. This usually affects children from 2 to 12 years old, migraine patients and pregnant women. Here's how you can prevent motion sickness.
Many people suffer from motion sickness on a road trip
HIGHLIGHTS
- Road trips can cause motion sickness
- It is a disturbance experienced in the inner ear due to repeated motion
- Symptoms of motion sickness include nausea, headaches, vomiting, etc
Here are 7 simple ways which can help you prevent motion sickness. Keep reading...
1. Watch what you eat
Be mindful of what you eat before and during the trip. Sometimes, it is the food you eat which triggers motion sickness. Heavy, fatty and spicy foods right before a road trip might not be the perfect thing to do before a road trip. These must be avoided and so is the case with too many fluids. Alcohol should also not be consumed before a road trip.
2. Opt for the seat with least motion
Motion sickness takes place when your body is constantly moving up and down and from side to side. The bumpiest seat on a car is the back seat. Sitting behind might be comfortable in the beginning but eventually you start swaying from end to end (if you are travelling to a hilly area). This triggers motion sickness and makes conditions worse for you. The front seat, however, will not give you a bumpy ride. So if you are prone to motion sickness, book the front seat for yourself in advance.
3. Carry snacks which contain ginger and peppermint
Motion sickness is characterized by a sense of nausea and vomiting. To nausea, one of the best home remedies of all time has been ginger. Likewise, to fight vomiting, peppermint works best. Carry ginger and peppermint candies along to fight that uneasy feeling in your stomach.
4. Get some fresh air
Closing all the windows of your car can create suffocation within. Even if you turn the AC on, eventually it can become very suffocating. This can make you feel nauseous. If you are dealing with motion sickness of this sort, pull down the windows for a while and get some fresh air. Air ventilation can help you fight motion sickness to quite an extent.
5. Keep your eyes on the horizon
Engaging in your phone, PSP, or even reading a book can give you motion sickness. Therefore, instead of trying to pass your time this way, keep your eyes on the horizon. Trust us, it helps you fight motion sickness. You can also try blocking peripheral vision with your hands for this purpose.
6. Eat something
While it is important to not fill up on too much food or fluids before travelling, it is still important for you to eat something. Travelling on an empty stomach can also give you motion sickness. Carry healthy snacks with you but avoid filling up on too many of them.
7. Close your eyes and try to sleep
On a long road trip, it becomes kind of tiring to keep staring at the horizon throughout. So try closing your eyes and sleep for a while, it might prove helpful. It can help you get rest and keep motion sickness at bay.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
