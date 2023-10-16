These Ayurvedic Remedies Can Help Cure MotIon Sickness
Motion sickness, also known as travel sickness or motion intolerance, is a condition characterized by a group of symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, vomiting, and sweating. It usually occurs when there is a conflict between the movement detected by the inner ear and the visual input received by the eyes.
Ayurveda, a traditional system of medicine that originated in India, offers several remedies that may help reduce motion sickness symptoms. In this article, we list some of the most effective Ayurvedic remedies to help you manage motion sickness.
10 Ayurvedic remedies to help cure motion sickness:
1. Ginger
Ginger has been used for centuries to treat motion sickness. It can be taken in various forms like ginger tea, ginger candies, or ginger capsules. Ginger helps in reducing nausea and vomiting and also improves digestion, thereby improving overall health.
2. Peppermint
Peppermint has a calming effect on the stomach and can help relieve motion sickness symptoms. It can be consumed as peppermint tea or peppermint oil capsules. Peppermint also aids in digestion and can help with bloating and indigestion.
3. Fennel
Fennel seeds are known to reduce nausea and improve digestion. Chew on fennel seeds or drink fennel tea to help alleviate motion sickness symptoms and improve overall digestive health.
4. Cardamom
Cardamom has carminative properties that can help with indigestion, bloating, and nausea, making it an effective remedy for motion sickness. It can be consumed as a spice in cooking or as cardamom tea.
5. Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb that helps the body adapt to stress and reduce anxiety. It can be beneficial for those who experience motion sickness due to anxiety or stress. Ashwagandha can be consumed in the form of capsules or as a powder mixed with warm milk or water.
6. Triphala
Triphala is a blend of three Indian fruits - Amalaki, Bibhitaki, and Haritaki. It helps in improving digestion, promoting bowel movements, and reducing nausea. Triphala can be consumed as a powder mixed with warm water or as capsules.
7. Amla (Indian Gooseberry)
Amla is a rich source of vitamin C and has anti-inflammatory properties. It can help strengthen the immune system and improve overall health. Amla can be consumed as fresh fruit, powdered form, or as a supplement.
8. Brahmi
Brahmi is an Ayurvedic herb known for its calming and anti-anxiety effects. It can help reduce symptoms of motion sickness caused by anxiety and stress. Brahmi can be consumed as a supplement or as a tea.
9. Trikatu
Trikatu is a combination of black pepper, long pepper, and ginger and helps in improving digestion and reducing nausea. Trikatu can be consumed as a spice in cooking or as a supplement.
10. Meditation and breathing exercises
Practicing meditation and deep breathing exercises can help reduce stress and anxiety, which are commonly associated with motion sickness. Regular practice of meditation and breathing techniques not only helps with motion sickness but also improves overall mental and physical health.
It is important to note that while Ayurvedic remedies may help reduce motion sickness symptoms for some people, the effectiveness may vary from person to person. It is always recommended to consult with a qualified Ayurvedic practitioner or healthcare professional before trying any new remedies or treatments. Additionally, for severe motion sickness, conventional medications and lifestyle changes may be necessary.
