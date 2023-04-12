Motion Sickness: These Home Remedies Will Help Reduce Nausea While Travelling
Ginger, acupressure, hydration, mindfulness, aromatherapy, and proper ventilation are some of the home remedies for motion sickness that you can try.
Motion sickness is an issue many of us suffer with when travelling
Motion sickness is a common condition that affects many people who travel by car, plane, train, or boat. It is caused by the brain receiving conflicting signals from the inner ear, eyes, and other body parts about motion and movement. This can lead to symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, vomiting, and other discomforts.
While over-the-counter medications can help relieve motion sickness, they also come with side effects such as drowsiness, dry mouth, and blurred vision. If you are looking for natural remedies to lower your risk of motion sickness or ease its symptoms, here are some home remedies that you can try.
7 Home remedies to boost your home remedies:
1. Ginger
Ginger is a natural anti-inflammatory and digestive aid that has been used for centuries to treat various ailments, including motion sickness. Studies have shown that ginger can help reduce nausea and vomiting caused by motion sickness, chemotherapy, and pregnancy.
2. Peppermint
Peppermint essential oil and tea have been shown to help calm upset stomachs and reduce nausea. You can add a few drops of peppermint essential oil to your diffuser or apply it to your temples and neck to help reduce motion sickness symptoms.
3. Acupressure
Acupressure is a form of alternative medicine that involves applying pressure to specific points on the body to help relieve physical and emotional symptoms. You can use acupressure bands or bracelets, which apply pressure to the wrist's acupressure points to help reduce motion sickness symptoms.
4. Hydration
Staying hydrated is important to prevent dehydration, which can worsen motion sickness symptoms. Drink plenty of water or other fluids before and during your travel, especially if you are traveling in hot or dry climates. Avoid caffeine, alcohol, and sugary drinks, which can dehydrate you and worsen nausea.
5. Mindfulness
Mindfulness techniques, such as deep breathing, meditation, and visualization, can help reduce anxiety and stress, which can contribute to motion sickness. Practice deep breathing exercises by inhaling deeply through your nose, holding your breath for a few seconds, and then exhaling slowly through your mouth.
6. Aromatherapy
Aromatherapy involves using essential oils to promote physical and emotional well-being. Essential oils such as lavender, chamomile, and lemon can help calm your nerves and reduce motion sickness symptoms. You can add a few drops of essential oils to your diffuser or inhale them by placing a few drops on a tissue or cotton ball. You can also apply essential oils to your temples, neck, or wrists.
7. Proper Ventilation
Proper ventilation can help reduce motion sickness symptoms by providing fresh air and reducing odors and heat. If possible, open a window or vent in your car, plane, or train to allow fresh air to circulate. You can also use a portable fan or air conditioner to help maintain a comfortable temperature and humidity level. Avoid strong smells, such as cigarette smoke, perfume, or food, which can trigger nausea.
Motion sickness can be an uncomfortable and inconvenient condition, but you can use natural remedies to help prevent or alleviate its symptoms. If your motion sickness symptoms persist or worsen, consult your healthcare provider.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.