5 Best Yoga Asanas For A Flat Tummy
These yoga asanas are your key to getting a flat tummy in no time.
These are the most effective yoga asanas for getting rid of stubborn belly fat
Well winter is coming to an end. It is now time for you to come back in shape for spring. That's a scary thought, especially when you have gained a couple of pounds, particularly around your belly. Just imagine, wearing a swim suit with that belly bulge, how unattractive that would be! Trimming off that extra belly fat you accumulated during winter is one tough task. There are a number ways of achieving a flat tummy, but most of them do not offer you multiple benefits. But with yoga, you can be sure of getting more benefits than one benefit, and of course, it isn't really that difficult and time-taking.
So here we enlist 5 most effective yoga asanas for getting rid of stubborn belly fat and achieving a flat tummy in no time.
1. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)
This pose primary works by strengthening your abdominal muscles and relaxes your lower back. And for people who are looking for a way to cut down some extra pounds off their belly, this yoga asana is ideal. Lie down on your stomach on the ground. Now with the support of both your hands, slowly while inhaling raise your chest from the ground and face upwards. Hold the position for 20 seconds and then come back to the mat in the same position. Repeat this three to five times till you gain strength.
2. Dhanurasana (Bow pose)
Besides strengthening your abdominal muscles, this one works by strengthening your legs and back. To practice this one, you require strength and balance. Start by lying down on the ground on your stomach. Now slowly while inhaling, hold your ankles with your hands as high as you can. Form a 45 degree angle with your body and hold this position for 15 to 20 seconds. Breathe deeply all this while. Now slowly resume your initial position. Repeat this three to five times.
3. Kumbhakasana (The plank)
This pose is works on your back and stomach. It may look like an easy one but you need a good deal of balance and strength to practice this one. It practically puts your whole body to work. For this one, you need to lie down on the ground on your stomach and balance your body on your palms and the balls of your feet. Keep your legs straight and your hands below your shoulders. Now with the support of your arms, raise your body from the ground, keep your body in a straight line and hold the position for 20 to 30 seconds. Now slowly exhale and gently bring your body to a resting position. Repeat this three times.
4. Naukasana (Boat pose)
This pose is quite challenging but it works by strengthening your core and improving your overall strength. Lie down on the ground facing the ceiling. Keep your hands by your side and relax your shoulders. Keep your legs straight. Now slowly raise your hands and legs together from the ground, hold your belly in and above the ground at all times. Practice deep breathing all this while. Reach a 45 degree angle till your body is in a V-shape. Hold it for 60 seconds and practice deep breathing. It is a challenging pose and can cause you some pain in the initial days but it is very effective for getting a flat tummy.
5. Veerabhadrasana B (Warrior 2 pose)
This pose strengthens and tones your legs, thighs, arms and shoulders. It is also an effective pose for weight loss. Raise your arms and keep them parallel to the ground. Bend one knee so that your thigh is parallel to the ground and then firmly gaze towards the same direction. Keep calm and boldly hold this position like a warrior. Now repeat the same on the other side.