World Heart Day 2017: Top 8 Heart Attack Triggers
Celebrated worldwide on the 29th September, World Heart Day is all about spreading the awareness about and importance of a healthy heart. This World Heart Day protect yourself against all the factors and habits that can trigger a heart attack in you.
HIGHLIGHTS
- You may engage in certain activities which can trigger a heart attack
- Sudden physical exertion can be a potential cause for heart attack
- A disturbed sleeping pattern can also risk heart disease
Celebrated worldwide on the 29th September, World Heart Day is all about spreading the awareness about and importance of a healthy heart. In the past decades, heart diseases used to affect only the aged but, a large chunk of the world population deals with chronic heart diseases at a very young now. And the most common of them all is a heart attack. Heart attack, the unpleasant guest who may visit any time out of the blue you never wish to see. But this guest does not always visit you itself. There can be situations when you may invite it on your own! You may end up engaging in certain activities which can trigger a heart attack, and you wouldn't even know how. Before you give yourself a heart attack, identify the various factors which can trigger a heart attack.
1. Too much exertion, too quickly
Exercising is important for good heart health. But you should not jump into it at once. Give it time. It will not just harm you physically, but may also trigger a heart attack. If you are not used to exercising regularly, sudden physical exertion can be a potential cause for heart attack. Not only in the gym, exertion in other field be running a shovel or even while having sex can trigger a heart attack.
2. Extremely cold temperatures
Exposure to extreme cold temperatures leads to contraction of the arteries. This can lead to a sudden increase in blood pressure. This condition combined with physical exertion can trigger a heart attack.
3. Under-the-sheets activity
A steamy sex session can also trigger a heart attack in people who already are a risk of heart disease. Researches show that for people above 50 years of age, engaging in sex increased their chances of getting a heart attack by 2.7%. Researchers also stated that sex-induced heart attacks are lower than one percent because it lasts for a short time wherein the blood pressure increases only for 10 to 15 seconds when you reach an orgasm.
4. Drug abuse or alcohol
Alcohol and drugs can trigger a heart attack in your. Yes red wine is good for a healthy heart but too much of alcohol can increase blood pressure and may cause you to eat too much, which again risks heart attack.
5. Lack of sleep
A disturbed sleeping pattern can also risk heart disease. People who sleep less than 6 hours a day are more vulnerable to heart attacks than people who sleep 8 hours a day.
6. Large and heavy meals
Just picture this. You had an amazing meal with all your favourite food, and hours later your stops beating. Eating too much or too heavy meals spike norepinephrine levels, a hormone responsible for increasing heart rate and blood pressure.
7. Migraine headaches
Being victim of migraine pains at an early age can also risk heart attacks later in life. Research suggests that people who see, hear or feel strange things during a migraine headache are strongly linked to heart attack risks later in life.
8. Air pollution and car exhaust
Protect yourself against air pollution and car exhaust to get a healthy heart. Those tiny dust particles and fumes released from vehicles can cause great damage to your heart. They lead to blood clotting which can eventually cause heart attacks.