Hate Going To The Gym? These Fitness Apps May Help You

Hate Going To The Gym? These Fitness Apps May Help You

These fitness apps notify you about how much water to drink, what to eat at what time, which workout regime you should follow every week and much more. Know which are the best fitness apps for you here.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Aug 30, 2018 06:28 IST
3-Min Read


Fitness apps are easily accessible for one and all

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Fitness apps help in keeping a track of set goals and daily progress
  2. They are free of cost and motivate you to continue exercising
  3. They assist people with professional physical training

Fitness is no longer restricted to the gym or a yoga class. Celebrity fitness experts like Yasmin Karachiwala and Namrata Purohit regularly share workout regimes and different exercises which one can do outside the gym, on their social media. Additionally, there are numerous fitness apps which help people to workout with gym equipment. There are apps which notify you about how much water to drink, what to eat at what time, which workout regime you should follow every week and much more. These fitness apps have widened the accessibility of fitness for one and all. They are free of cost and are efficient enough to make up for professional guidance of a fitness instructor at the gym.

So here is a list of some fitness apps which can help you stay fit and healthy without paying the hefty gym membership:

1. Strava


Strava is a fitness app which tracks swimming, cycling and running via GPS. The app helps in tracking speed, distance, heart rate, the number of calories you burned and much more. The app is available for free on both iOS and Android.

drktlnbg

Fitness apps can help you stay fit without going to the gym
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Runkeeper

Runkeeper is a fitness tracking app available on both Android and iOS. The app is designed in a way that it provides motivation to beginners in the world of fitness. The app helps in keeping a track of a range of workouts like hiking and running. It also helps in keeping a track on set goals and your daily progress.

3. MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is a fitness app which helps in a keeping a track of diet and exercise. It includes options for tracking intake of calories and nutrients on the basis of individual's diet plan. The app is available for free on Android and iOS.

s58r00g8

Fitness apps guide you about your daily workout regime
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Twilight

Sleeping is an important aspect of staying fit and healthy and Twilight app is the sleep app which reduces blue light emission from smartphones at specific times of the day. It helps users fall asleep at ease and is a must-download app for everyone trying to achieve fitness and good health.

5. Happify

This is a fitness app which takes care of both physical and emotional well-being. The app helps in reducing stress and work towards sad mood or other emotions. It includes a range of activities and games which help in improving lifestyle. The app is available for free on Android and iOS.

e0i2ml18

Fitness apps include many fitness regimes ranging from strength training to yoga
Photo Credit: iStock

6. Sworkit

Sworkit is a fitness apps which provides a range of exercises for home workouts. This app is particularly helpful for those who do not enjoy going to the gym. It contains fitness regimes which can be tweaked according to your personal goals and comprises over 50 workouts which includes both strength training and yoga. The app offers a free 30 day trial to both iOS and Android users. 

