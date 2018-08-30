Hate Going To The Gym? These Fitness Apps May Help You
These fitness apps notify you about how much water to drink, what to eat at what time, which workout regime you should follow every week and much more. Know which are the best fitness apps for you here.
Fitness apps are easily accessible for one and all
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fitness apps help in keeping a track of set goals and daily progress
- They are free of cost and motivate you to continue exercising
- They assist people with professional physical training
Fitness is no longer restricted to the gym or a yoga class. Celebrity fitness experts like Yasmin Karachiwala and Namrata Purohit regularly share workout regimes and different exercises which one can do outside the gym, on their social media. Additionally, there are numerous fitness apps which help people to workout with gym equipment. There are apps which notify you about how much water to drink, what to eat at what time, which workout regime you should follow every week and much more. These fitness apps have widened the accessibility of fitness for one and all. They are free of cost and are efficient enough to make up for professional guidance of a fitness instructor at the gym.
So here is a list of some fitness apps which can help you stay fit and healthy without paying the hefty gym membership:
1. Strava
Strava is a fitness app which tracks swimming, cycling and running via GPS. The app helps in tracking speed, distance, heart rate, the number of calories you burned and much more. The app is available for free on both iOS and Android.
Also read: Five Easy To Use Yoga Apps
2. Runkeeper
Runkeeper is a fitness tracking app available on both Android and iOS. The app is designed in a way that it provides motivation to beginners in the world of fitness. The app helps in keeping a track of a range of workouts like hiking and running. It also helps in keeping a track on set goals and your daily progress.
3. MyFitnessPal
MyFitnessPal is a fitness app which helps in a keeping a track of diet and exercise. It includes options for tracking intake of calories and nutrients on the basis of individual's diet plan. The app is available for free on Android and iOS.
Also read: Smartphone Apps To Cure Depression?
4. Twilight
Sleeping is an important aspect of staying fit and healthy and Twilight app is the sleep app which reduces blue light emission from smartphones at specific times of the day. It helps users fall asleep at ease and is a must-download app for everyone trying to achieve fitness and good health.
5. Happify
This is a fitness app which takes care of both physical and emotional well-being. The app helps in reducing stress and work towards sad mood or other emotions. It includes a range of activities and games which help in improving lifestyle. The app is available for free on Android and iOS.
Also read: Super Flexible Kangana Ranaut's Fitness Secrets Revealed!
6. Sworkit
Sworkit is a fitness apps which provides a range of exercises for home workouts. This app is particularly helpful for those who do not enjoy going to the gym. It contains fitness regimes which can be tweaked according to your personal goals and comprises over 50 workouts which includes both strength training and yoga. The app offers a free 30 day trial to both iOS and Android users.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.