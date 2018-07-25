ASK OUR EXPERTS

Gymaholic Hina Khan's Fitness Videos Will Leave You In Awe Of Her!

Gymaholic Hina Khan's Fitness Videos Will Leave You In Awe Of Her!

Hina Khan fitness: Hina Khan is often seen working hard to get the perfect abs, and guess what, her efforts left even Katrina Kaif inspired.
  Updated: Jul 25, 2018
5-Min Read
Gymaholic Hina Khan

Hina Khan believes in 'train insane to remain the same' and follows it religiously

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Hina Khan actively shares videos of her workout sessions
  2. Katrina Kaif, too, is inspired by Hina Khan's fitness goals
  3. She practices somersault for stronger core muscles

Achieving the perfect curves is easy, but maintaining them is much harder, and yet, Hina Khan manages to do so! Hina Khan started as a soap opera star in the show, "Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", and then appeared in reality shows like "Khatron ke Khiladi" and "Bigg Boss", is now recognized as a fitness icon. The Diva of the small screen has given serious fitness goals to people of the B-town like Katrina Kaif. She believes in 'train insane to remain the same' and follows it religiously. Each time the Diva shares a video of her workout sessions, her flexibility and excellent curves leave every one jaw-dropped. Be it inside the Bigg Boss house or outside, no factor has ever been able to stop her from being any less committed towards fitness.

 

Train insane or remain the same.. installing muscles plz wait💪



A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Every now and then, Hina Khan shares glimpses from her workout sessions good enough to motivate more and more people to move towards fitness. From basic knee squats to somersaults, yes somersaults, that's what Hina can do with, all thanks to her super flexible body!

Hina Khan is often seen working hard to get the perfect abs, and guess what, her efforts left even Katrina Kaif inspired. On one of her visits to the Bigg Boss house, Katrina revealed how she looked up to Hina for her dedication towards fitness.

Let's take a sneak peek into Hina Khan's favourite forms of workout and what are the benefits of these exercises.

1. Somersaults

Hina Khan practices somersault with a rod. This helps help strengthen core muscles and bring balance and flexibility in the body.

 

Now or never💪#somersault #repeatmode

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

2. Knee squats

Hina once wrote, "Someone said "You don't get the ass u want by sitting on it"." So Hina, instead of sitting on it, works on it with the help of knee squats.

 

Knee squats 🏋️♀️

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

3. TRX exercises

TRX band exercises are meant to strengthen muscles, escalate metabolism and burn more fat. These exercises also help you maintain better body balance. Hina Khan is often spotted practicing these workouts.

 

#workoutdiaries

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

4. Leg raises

One of the reasons why Hina Khan has strong core muscles is leg raises. She is frequently spotted practicing leg raises.

5. Step-ups

With weights in her hand, Hina Khan practices step-ups to strengthen her legs.

 

Another one

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

But this is just a teaser, her Instagram handle is an absolute delight for her fans and gymaholics like Hina herself.

Super gorgeous and super fit, that's Hina Khan for us!

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

