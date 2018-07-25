Gymaholic Hina Khan's Fitness Videos Will Leave You In Awe Of Her!
Hina Khan believes in 'train insane to remain the same' and follows it religiously
HIGHLIGHTS
- Hina Khan actively shares videos of her workout sessions
- Katrina Kaif, too, is inspired by Hina Khan's fitness goals
- She practices somersault for stronger core muscles
Achieving the perfect curves is easy, but maintaining them is much harder, and yet, Hina Khan manages to do so! Hina Khan started as a soap opera star in the show, "Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", and then appeared in reality shows like "Khatron ke Khiladi" and "Bigg Boss", is now recognized as a fitness icon. The Diva of the small screen has given serious fitness goals to people of the B-town like Katrina Kaif. She believes in 'train insane to remain the same' and follows it religiously. Each time the Diva shares a video of her workout sessions, her flexibility and excellent curves leave every one jaw-dropped. Be it inside the Bigg Boss house or outside, no factor has ever been able to stop her from being any less committed towards fitness.
Every now and then, Hina Khan shares glimpses from her workout sessions good enough to motivate more and more people to move towards fitness. From basic knee squats to somersaults, yes somersaults, that's what Hina can do with, all thanks to her super flexible body!
Hina Khan is often seen working hard to get the perfect abs, and guess what, her efforts left even Katrina Kaif inspired. On one of her visits to the Bigg Boss house, Katrina revealed how she looked up to Hina for her dedication towards fitness.
Let's take a sneak peek into Hina Khan's favourite forms of workout and what are the benefits of these exercises.
1. Somersaults
Hina Khan practices somersault with a rod. This helps help strengthen core muscles and bring balance and flexibility in the body.
2. Knee squats
Hina once wrote, "Someone said "You don't get the ass u want by sitting on it"." So Hina, instead of sitting on it, works on it with the help of knee squats.
3. TRX exercises
TRX band exercises are meant to strengthen muscles, escalate metabolism and burn more fat. These exercises also help you maintain better body balance. Hina Khan is often spotted practicing these workouts.
4. Leg raises
One of the reasons why Hina Khan has strong core muscles is leg raises. She is frequently spotted practicing leg raises.
5. Step-ups
With weights in her hand, Hina Khan practices step-ups to strengthen her legs.
But this is just a teaser, her Instagram handle is an absolute delight for her fans and gymaholics like Hina herself.
Super gorgeous and super fit, that's Hina Khan for us!
