Dermatologist Suggests Ways To Prevent Hair Damage In Monsoon

Dermatologist Suggests Ways To Prevent Hair Damage In Monsoon

Hair damage in monsoons: Hair become frizzy due to the humidity in the atmosphere. Protecting your hair during this season is important for having healthy hair.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jun 13, 2018 12:58 IST
3-Min Read


Hair damage in monsoon: Oil your hair regularly in order to protect from damage caused in monsoon

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Conditioning hair can prevent hair from getting frizzy in monsoons
  2. Tying hair tightly can make the hair limp, dry, and frizzy
  3. Regular oil massage on your hair can reverse hair damage
With monsoons comes a breather from the sultry hot summer, a unique liveliness in the aura which is certainly a favourite of many. We all love petrichor and the very calmness which is attached to monsoons. But what we really don't like about monsoons is the unpleasant humidity and hair damage. Not only does excessive humidity make us sweat, it also causes unavoidable hair damage which is quite difficult to deal with. Hair gets extremely frizzy because of humidity in the air and at times, no shampoos or popular home remedies for damaged hair actually work.
 
hair damage

Humidity in air can cause hair to become frizzy

Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia explains that during monsoon, hair gets frizzy because there is a lot more moisture in the air. "Your hair picks up the moisture in the air and gets fluffed up. This is why hair gets frizzy. And to prevent hair from getting frizzy, it is important to provide enough moisture to your hair. The more moisture that there is in your hair, the less it will take from the air. You can apply conditioning serums or conditioners can prevent hair from getting frizzy during monsoon," she says.

Also read: 5 Natural Hair Conditioners You Can Make At Home

Our body is more prone to health issues in rainy season, because monsoon reduces the immunity power of the body. Our body gets affected with allergies, infection, indigestion problems, so we must keep our body away from such infections. Rainy Season is the season where chances of stomach infection can increase due to unhealthy eating habits.

Tips for healthy hair

Try to avoid curling irons and hair-dryers to prevent hair damage.


She goes on to add that you can even add your own conditioner on dry hair and apply on dry hair. "If you don't have conditioners on you, you can even put body lotion on your hair. I personally have put body lotion on my hair to prevent hair from getting frizzy during monsoon," says Dr Kiran.

Here are some more tips to prevent hair damage during monsoons:

1. Shampoo twice a week

In order to remove residue on your scalp because of rain water, use a mild and deep cleaning shampoo twice a week. Using a nice shampoo goes a long way when it terms of nourishing your tresses and preventing fungal and bacterial infections. Also, apply the shampoo with the right technique, which is applying it from root to tip.

 
shampoo

Washing you hair twice a week can improve hair health

2. Condition the right way

Conditioning hair with the right technique is as important as shampooing hair with the right technique. Make sure you apply conditioner only in the ends and lengths of hair. Also, avoid using too much hair conditioner.

Also read: 5 Best Chemical Free Shampoos And Soaps

3. Do not tie your hair tightly

When you tie your hair tightly during monsoons, it results in accumulation of rain water in your hair. This makes hair more frizzy and limp. During monsoons, make sure you tie your hair in lose ponytails and buns only.

4. Take regular oil massages

A good oil massage on your hair will help in reversing hair damage caused by monsoons. Hair oil massage gives a natural boost to moisture in your hair and revitalises the dry hair strands. It is also an effective and popular deep conditioning technique for hair. However, avoid using excessive hair oil as it will result in nothing but use of excessive shampoo, which is again harmful for your hair.
 

hair

Oiling you hair regularly can revitalize the ends of your hair

5. Use the right comb

During monsoons, it is the best to use a wide tooth comb. It helps in easy detangling of tresses and serves as a good conditioning comb.

6. Flaunt short hair

Monsoon is the best time cut your hair short. It reduces the hassle of maintaining them during monsoons.

 
short hair

Short hair are easier to manage

Also read: 7 Reasons Why Your Hair Stops Growing And Becomes Thin

7. Eat right

Healthy hair is a sign of good health. Good health is achieved by eating healthy and nutritious foods. If you aspire to strengthen your hair follicles, add more protein and iron rich foods in your diet. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, mackerel, walnuts and curd are also good for hair health.

Also read: Yogurt For Hair: 6 Best Ways To Use Yogurt For Shiny Hair

(Dr. Kiran Lohia Sethi is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics Pvt Ltd)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



Home Remedies

Plantar Fasciitis: Hurting Heels? Natural Remedies For Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Fasciitis: Hurting Heels? Natural Remedies For Plantar Fasciitis

