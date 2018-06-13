Dermatologist Suggests Ways To Prevent Hair Damage In Monsoon
Hair damage in monsoons: Hair become frizzy due to the humidity in the atmosphere. Protecting your hair during this season is important for having healthy hair.
Hair damage in monsoon: Oil your hair regularly in order to protect from damage caused in monsoon
She goes on to add that you can even add your own conditioner on dry hair and apply on dry hair. "If you don't have conditioners on you, you can even put body lotion on your hair. I personally have put body lotion on my hair to prevent hair from getting frizzy during monsoon," says Dr Kiran.
Here are some more tips to prevent hair damage during monsoons:
1. Shampoo twice a week
In order to remove residue on your scalp because of rain water, use a mild and deep cleaning shampoo twice a week. Using a nice shampoo goes a long way when it terms of nourishing your tresses and preventing fungal and bacterial infections. Also, apply the shampoo with the right technique, which is applying it from root to tip.
Conditioning hair with the right technique is as important as shampooing hair with the right technique. Make sure you apply conditioner only in the ends and lengths of hair. Also, avoid using too much hair conditioner.
3. Do not tie your hair tightly
When you tie your hair tightly during monsoons, it results in accumulation of rain water in your hair. This makes hair more frizzy and limp. During monsoons, make sure you tie your hair in lose ponytails and buns only.
4. Take regular oil massages
A good oil massage on your hair will help in reversing hair damage caused by monsoons. Hair oil massage gives a natural boost to moisture in your hair and revitalises the dry hair strands. It is also an effective and popular deep conditioning technique for hair. However, avoid using excessive hair oil as it will result in nothing but use of excessive shampoo, which is again harmful for your hair.
5. Use the right comb
During monsoons, it is the best to use a wide tooth comb. It helps in easy detangling of tresses and serves as a good conditioning comb.
6. Flaunt short hair
Monsoon is the best time cut your hair short. It reduces the hassle of maintaining them during monsoons.
7. Eat right
Healthy hair is a sign of good health. Good health is achieved by eating healthy and nutritious foods. If you aspire to strengthen your hair follicles, add more protein and iron rich foods in your diet. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, mackerel, walnuts and curd are also good for hair health.
(Dr. Kiran Lohia Sethi is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics Pvt Ltd)
