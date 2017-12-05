5 Natural Hair Conditioners You Can Make At Home
Damaged hair needs proper conditioning to come back to life. Here's how you can bring your hair back to life with natural, homemade conditioners.
- Proper conditioning plays an important role in and repair of damaged hair
- Add a teaspoon of mustard oil to get rid of smell of eggs in conditioner
- Banana can stick to your hair so wash your hair well with a shampoo
Dry, frizzy, damaged and unmanageable hair, the worst nightmare of any person!
With all sorts of pollution, dirt and toxins in the atmosphere, keeping hair healthy is one tough task. There are a number of hair care products like conditioners available in the market but it is not always feasible to rely on chemical products. Nutrition sure is a part of it but it requires more than that. It requires proper conditioning!
Proper conditioning plays an important role in management and repair of damaged hair, and by conditioner we do not refer to the branded conditioners in the market. We refer to the natural conditioners which you can prepare with simply ingredients in your kitchen.
Here's how you can prepare your own conditioner at home with simple ingredients.
1. Coconut and honey conditioner
Ingredients:-
- Coconut oil
- Honey
- Curd
- Rose water(if you wish to)
- Lemon juice
Pour all ingredients in a bowl and mix it well till all are combined well. Now apply it on shampooed hair and rest for 10 to 15 minutes. Wash it off with water.
2. Egg conditioner
This one requires only 2 egg yolks. Beat the two egg yolks properly and keep aside. Shampoo your hair and apply the yolks thoroughly. Let it rest for 20 minutes and then wash off with cold water. Warm water should not be used as it may cook the yolks.
Extra tip: Add a teaspoon of mustard oil to get rid of the annoying and pungent smell of the yolks.
3. Apple cider vinegar conditioner
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons of ACV
- 1 tablespoon of honey
Water
Add all ingredients to a bowl and mix it well till all ingredients combine. Shampoo your hair and pour the conditioner through your hair. Do not wash your hair after this.
4. Banana, honey and olive oil
Ingredients:
- 1 banana
- 2 tablespoons of honey
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
Blend all the ingredients well in a blender to form a smooth paste. Apply it well on your hair and let it rest for half an hour. Banana can stick to your hair so wash your hair well with a shampoo.
5. Egg, yogurt and mayo conditioner
Ingredients:
- 1 egg
- 1 cup of mayo
- 1 cup of plain yogurt
Mix the ingredients well till everything is combined evenly. Apply it well on your hair and let it rest for 40 minutes. Wash it off after it dries with lukewarm or normal water. Use a mild shampoo after this.
