7 Reasons Why Your Hair Stops Growing And Becomes Thin
Damaged, brittle, short and thin hair is attributed to our sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet and bad environmental conditions. Poor hair growth and hair thinning is also attributed to genetic factors, ageing and stress.
Every girl wishes to have long, lustrous, thick hair. But sadly, what most have these days is damaged, brittle, short and thin hair. And all this is attributed to our sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet and bad environmental conditions. Poor hair growth and hair loss is also attributed to genetic factors, ageing and stress. But whatever the reason be no one likes to see pattern baldness and hair thinning. It is not attractive to look at and it doesn't show something positive in terms of your health. Normally, your hair is supposed to grow half an inch every month. However, when it doesn't, there could be a reason for this. In this article, we would take a closer look at some of the major causes of the same.
Here are 7 reasons why your hair has stopped growing and become thin.
1. Genetics
Your hair length, strength, color and thickness are defined by your genes. In some people, the growth of hair is longer than the rest. So if you are blessed with those genes, you will have longer and prettier hair. However, if you haven't been gifted with those genes, you are likely to be prone to hair which stops growing after some time and becomes thin.
2. Ageing
Age is an important factor which affects your hair. As you progress in life, your hair starts losing its natural shade and turns gray. But ageing affects your hair in many other ways than just turning them gray. It slows down the growth of your hair makes them smaller, thereby resulting in hair thinning.
3. Stress
Stress of any kind, physical or psychological can have an impact on your hair. It can make your hair more prone to premature graying and can also reduce the strength of every strand. Physical or psychological stress triggers telogen effluvium. In this condition, your hair prematurely moves to the telogen phase, this is when 30% of your hair stops growing. This does not last for a period of more than 6 months. Surgery, physical trauma, illness, fever, sudden weight loss could be responsible for this condition.
4. Hormonal changes
Sudden hormonal fluctuations, especially the ones seen during menopause or pregnancy, can also trigger telogen effluvium. However, hair problems in this phase usually resolve in 6 to 12 months. Other forms of hormonal fluctuations linked to hair loss and hair thinning are PCOD.
5. Thyroid problems
Thyroid problems, like hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism could also induce hair loss and hair thinning. The hormones released by the thyroid gland can regulate important functions of your body like metabolism. An overactive or an underactive thyroid gland can also result in hair loss and hair thinning.
6. Nutritional deficiencies
One of the most important causes of restricted hair growth and hair thinning is nutritional deficiency. Nutrients like iron, protein, biotin and zinc contribute to healthy hair. However, if you are deficient in these essential nutrients, your risk of restricted hair growth and hair thinning increases. Other symptoms of these nutritional deficiencies are cracks in the corner of your mouth, shortness of breath, cold hands and feet, and brittle nails.
7. Hair treatments and styling products
A chemical hair serum or a hair straightener, a styling product or a hair curler, none of these can be beneficial for your hair. Besides this, tight buns, ponytails and complicated hair styles involving back combing and others can be quite damaging for your hair. The harsh chemicals and heat used on your hair for these could be the reason why your hair has stopped growing and is becoming thin.
