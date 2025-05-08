Fluctuating Weather Can Affect Your Health: Tips To Boost Your Immunity
Sudden weather changes, from a warm afternoon to a chilly evening or dry heat to unexpected humidity, can leave your immune system confused and vulnerable. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), such fluctuations can trigger respiratory infections, seasonal allergies, and even flare-ups of chronic conditions like asthma or arthritis. With India experiencing increasingly unpredictable weather patterns, especially during the transition between seasons, it's vital to protect your health with daily immunity-boosting practices. Whether you're battling monsoon sniffles or dry cough from summer dust, these expert tips can help you build a stronger shield against seasonal ailments.
Why fluctuating weather lowers immunity
Your body's immune system thrives on stability. Weather changes force it to adapt rapidly, weakening its defences. Sudden drops in temperature or rising humidity levels can increase your exposure to viruses, bacteria, and allergens. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), boosting immunity through lifestyle changes, diet, and adequate hygiene is crucial to maintaining good health during unpredictable weather shifts. Below mentioned are eight effective tips to boost your immunity during changing weather.
1. Stay hydrated with immunity-friendly drinks
Water helps flush out toxins and keeps your mucous membranes moist, making it harder for viruses to enter your system. Include warm herbal teas like tulsi, ginger, and turmeric for additional antibacterial benefits.
2. Prioritise sleep and rest
Poor sleep weakens your immune response. Aim for 7-8 hours of restful sleep, especially during season changes, to allow your body to repair and prepare against pathogens.
3. Add vitamin C and zinc to your diet
Citrus fruits (like oranges and lemons), bell peppers, and amla are rich in vitamin C. Nuts, seeds, and legumes provide zinc, a key nutrient for immune cell function.
4. Practice good personal hygiene
Wash hands frequently, avoid touching your face, and bathe regularly to keep infections at bay. Use hand sanitisers when outside, especially during monsoon or flu season.
5. Keep your surroundings clean and dry
Humidity can promote fungal growth and bacterial infections. Ensure your living spaces are well-ventilated and free from dampness, especially during the rainy season.
6. Exercise moderately and regularly
Physical activity improves circulation and promotes immune cell movement throughout the body. Yoga, brisk walking, or light indoor workouts during extreme weather are ideal.
7. Eat seasonal, freshly cooked foods
Avoid raw or stale food during weather transitions. Consume seasonal produce, freshly prepared meals, and probiotics like curd or fermented foods to support gut immunity.
8. Manage stress through mindful activities
High stress levels can suppress your immune function. Engage in meditation, breathing exercises, or hobbies that help you relax and rebalance.
While you can't control the weather, you can control how your body responds to it. A healthy immune system is your first line of defence against seasonal illnesses. Following these practical tips recommended by health experts and supported by global health organisations like WHO and ICMR can help you stay strong, resilient, and ready, no matter what the skies bring next.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
