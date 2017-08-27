Get Rid Of The Monsoon Dandruff In A Jiffy
Though a very pleasant time of the year, the season of rains bring with them weeks of heavy rainfall, humidity and a prolonged period of bad hair days and dandruff problems.
Follow these tricks to get rid of dandruff
A romantic season as it is, monsoons months are a much awaited time of the year. Though a very pleasant time of the year, the season of rains bring with them weeks of heavy rainfall, humidity and a prolonged period of bad hair days and dandruff problems. Humidity can cause sweating, making your hair all sticky and dirty, and also lead to dandruff problems. Do not allow dandruff this monsoon to cause you bad hair days and feel all embarrassed with the snowy flaky substance on your head and shoulders. Dip into our bag of techniques and tricks to get rid of dandruff this season.
Though this time would lead you to craving for deep fried and oily food items, but all this is nothing but a devil in disguise which will adversely harm you. Experts reveal that opting for a diet with low sugar content and high in terms of antioxidants and a light conditioner can help in preventing dandruff problems. So try and keep from the temptation of unhealthy food.
Given below is a list of techniques to prevent unwanted dandruff:-
1. Try and keep your scalp dry
Cover your hair when in the open, try and prevent from getting wet in the rain, and in case you do, wash your hair with a light anti-dandruff shampoo and condition it well to keep it safe and soft at the same time.
2. Product choice
It is very important to pick the right product for yourself, for oily and greasy hair light conditioners should be used, and in the appropriate way. Conditioners should only be applied on lengths and not on the roots or on scalp, it makes dandruff problems worse.
3. Brushing your hair gently and thoroughly
Dandruff this monsoon can also be prevented by brushing your hair gently yet thoroughly. This is important because scalp damage can cause inflammation and lead to dandruff. Also, use a wooden comb instead of a plastic one, as they are milder and prevent breakage.
4. Head massage
A regular and thorough hot oil massage twice or thrice a weak can be very beneficial for you to get rid of dandruff. Head massage makes blood circulation better and improves hair growth. Do not overboard oil in your hair and make it all greasy and then harm your scalp by vigorous shampooing thereafter.
Monsoon is the season to take extra care of your hair and these remedies are sure to help you with hair problems and keep you free of dandruff this