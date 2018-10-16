World Food Day 2018:Bet You Didn't Know The Health Benefits Of These Foods You Consume Daily
This World Food Day why not add some healthy foods in our diet for better health and productivity? Choose foods which are delicious, nutritious, and most importantly suit your belly.
Our food choices play an important role in the healthy living.
World Food Day is observed on the 16th of October every year. This significant day is dedicated to tackle the problem of hunger which exists worldwide. On this day, people from all across the world come together and take a step forward to eradicate global hunger. Every year World Food Day is celebrated in the honour of the founding date of the Food and Agriculture Organization(FAO) launched by the United Nations in the year 1945. World Food Day is celebrated widely with great ecstasy and enthusiasm by several other organizations which are concerned with food security and food safety such as the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the World Food Program and others. The primary objective behind launching and celebrating World Food Day is to advance the food security all over the world, especially in the days of crisis.
This World Food Day why not add some healthy foods in our diet for better health and productivity? The human body is designed for certain requirements and functions. Our food choices play an important role in the healthy living. When we talk about a healthy diet we should make sure that we eat all the vital nutrients (proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins and minerals). You should choose foods which are delicious, nutritious and most importantly suit your belly. Also, avoid the intake of packaged and processed food as they are loaded with chemical and preservatives which might be harmful for your health.
Here are top 6 foods you should include in your diet:
1. Spinach:
This dark, green and leafy vegetable should be a part of your healthy diet. It is a rich source of plant-based omega-3s, iron and folate, which helps in maintaining a healthy heart. As an added benefit, spinach is packed with lutein, a compound that fights macular degeneration. You can add boiled spinach in your salads and soups or simply prepare it for main course. According to the Delhi based nutritionist, Pooja Malhotra "Spinach is composed of more than 90 % water and hence is very low in calories. But it’s dense nutrients like carotene (precursor of vitamin A), vitamin C, vitamin K, folic acid, iron, calcium and phytonutrients like lutein, quercetin and zeaxanthin are great for overall health. Spinach promotes eye health, reduces oxidative damage and reduces cancer risk."
2. Carrots:
Carrots are mostly red, yellow, or orange in colour. This vegetable is rich in carotenoids-fat-soluble compounds that help prevent a wide range of cancers, reduce the risk of certain inflammatory conditions such as asthma and rheumatoid arthritis. Also this vegetable is low in calories and beneficial for eye health. You can add this vegetable in your salads or stews or simply eat it raw. According to the Delhi based nutritionist, Pooja Malhotra "Carrots are root vegetables. They are a great source of beta-carotene, the precursor of Vitamin A in human body, also rich in fibre, vitamin K and potassium. Mainly composed of water and complex carbohydrates, they have very little fat or protein. Carrots are low on glycemic index and promote weight loss. The carotene is carrot is known to reduce the risk of cancers."
3. Eggs:
They are a loaded with all the healthy nutrients one can imagine. They are cheap, convenient and extremely nutritious. Other than that, eggs are a great way to kick start your day. Eggs help in boosting metabolism. Eggs for early morning breakfast can help you remain active and energetic all day long. The cholesterol which is present in the egg yolk is HDL cholesterol, which is actually beneficial for your body. Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta said, ''Whole eggs are a powerhouse with essential vitamins and minerals our bodies need. Eggs among many other foods rank high on the satiety scale index. This means they help you keep full all day long. Apart from this, eggs are a low calorie and fat food. A single whole egg contains just 77 calories and five grams of fat. Not to mention they may be small, but each egg is rich in proteins as well as all nine essential amino acids. As an added benefit, they also rich in iron, phosphorous, potassium, selenium and vitamins A, C and B 12.''
4. Nuts:
Extremely important for maintaining a healthy heart nuts are highly nutritious. They are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and fiber. A serving of walnuts are great for a post workout recovery snack. A handful of nuts like almonds, cashews and walnuts can be perfect for your evening snack.
5. Beans:
Beans are rich in plant-based protein and fibre. Beans, pulses and chickpeas contain a variety of essential vitamins and minerals including vitamin B, iron and zinc. They are affordable, convenient and versatile. A combination of lentils and rice make a wholesome meal packed with proteins. According to the Delhi based nutritionist, Pooja Malhotra, "Beans are an excellent source of protein for vegetarians and vegans. They are also a rich source of fibre and B vitamins. They help in reducing blood cholesterol, blood sugar and promote healthy gut flora."
6. Greek yogurt:
The benefits of Greek yogurt include weight loss, vaginal health, keeping the intestinal system healthy, increasing bone density, regulating blood pressure, boosting immunity, aiding in digestive system and promoting thyroid function. According to the Delhi based nutritionist Monisha Ashokan, "Some of the health benefits that Greek yogurt offers are higher protein concentration than regular yogurt so if you want to build your muscles it's a must have item in your diet. Greek yogurt is rich in probiotics which is essential in maintaining gut health. Probiotics also boost the immune function and aid in weight loss. Vegetarians need to make a note of this! Greek yogurt is a good source of Vitamin B-12. If you are looking to increase your daily intake of Calcium for stronger bones then all you need to do is add Greek yogurt to your diet! With its high potassium content and low sodium content, Greek yogurt is beneficial for people suffering from hypertension. "
(Dr Rupali Datta is Consultant Nutritionist at Fortis Escorts)
(Monisha Ashokan ia a city based nutritionist at Nourish Me)
(Pooja Malhotra is a Delhi based nutritionist and an author)
