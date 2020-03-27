Green Tea Benefits: Can Green Tea Help Reduce The Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease? Here's The Answer
Green tea health benefits: Drinking green tea is linked with several health benefits. Not just weight loss green tea can also help you boost heart health. Here's the link between green tea consumption and cardiovascular health.
Drinking green tea can help you boost heart health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Green tea can help in weight loss
- Do not drink more than 3 cups of green tea in a day
- It can also help you fight other health diseases
Green tea is considered as one of the healthiest beverages. It is widely consumed for weight loss. Green tea is loaded with several other health benefits as well. Green tea contains several vitamins and an optimum amount of anti-oxidants. Various studies have suggested that drinking green tea can help you control the risk of cardiovascular diseases. But how? We spoke to Dr. Bimal Chhajer to know the link between green tea consumption and cardiovascular disease risk. Read on to know the expertise he shared.
Green tea health benefits: Can green tea consumption help in reducing cardiovascular disease risk?
Cardiovascular events being on the rise among young Indians is a serious matter of concern. The prevailing incidences of cardiovascular events are quite evident that epidemic like the situation is bound to prevail in India, as more and more young Indians (25-40 years of age) are under its radar.
Myocardial infarction with a mortality rate of 2 lives per minute, WHO estimates that over 40 % of the deaths, will be attributed to cardiovascular events by 2020. The younger generation also needs to adopt certain lifestyle changes to prevent cardiovascular diseases from becoming an epidemic. Diet plays a major role in protecting the cardiac health. For your body to function healthy, a certain amount of cholesterol is required, but when it exceeds the limits, it leads to plaque formation resulting in clogged arteries that hinder blood flow affecting heart, brain and all other vital organs.
Also read: Green Tea Benefits: Weight Loss, Improved Brain Function And Other Ways How Drinking Green Tea Every Day Will Benefit You
As coronary arteries narrow, it's harder for blood to flow and if an area of plaque breaks, it can result in a blood clot, which can block blood flow altogether. This puts you at great risk of having a heart attack. Blood flow has to be restored fast, or there's a risk of permanent heart damage or death.
One of the simplest ways to maintain good health and in preventing cardiac ailments is consumption of green tea. Green Tea is the natural medicine to aid digestion and is the most common thing that can be found in almost every household and it is considered as the best source of antioxidants, polyphenols, anti-inflammatory, and anti-carcinogenic properties that also helps in reducing the cholesterol levels (LDL).
Green tea helps in boosting the immune system and regulating blood pressure and glucose levels and hence preventing cardiac ailments.
Also read: How Many Cups Of Green Tea Should You Drink Per Day? Know The Side Effects Of Drinking Too Much Green Tea
How much green tea should you consume?
Overconsumption of green tea is also harmful. You should limit your intake up to 3 cups a day for maximum health benefits.
Also read: Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin: Beauty Hacks And Skin Problems This Natural Formula Can Help With
(Dr. Bimal Chhajer, Ex Consultant, AIIMS , New Delhi and Director - SAAOL Heart Centre)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.