Green Tea Benefits: Weight Loss, Improved Brain Function And Other Ways How Drinking Green Tea Every Day Will Benefit You

Green tea is one beverage that has gained immense popularity in the past few years. Not only is green tea said to aid weight loss, it is also believed to have calming effects on the body. Antioxidants in green tea are the ones responsible for its weight loss benefits and also its benefits on brain function. According to a study published in the journal Aging, people who drink tea like oolong tea, green tea or black tea regularly have better organised brain regions that are related to cognitive function - as compared to non-tea drinkers.
Green tea benefits: Here's how drinking green tea every day will help you
1. Green tea aids fat burning
Green tea has been found to improve the process of fat burning and improving metabolism. A healthy working metabolism is an essential prerequisite for quick and effective weight loss.
2. It is beneficial for diabetes control
Green tea can be included in diabetes diet. According to studies, drinking green tea can help in improving insulin sensitivity and help in blood sugar control.
3. Green tea reduces risk of cardiovascular disease
Beneficial effects of green tea on cholesterol and triglycerides make it good for reducing risk of cardiovascular disease. Green tea helps in dramatically increasing antioxidant capacity of the blood - which is responsible for protecting LDL particles from oxidation. Oxidation of LDL particles increases risk of heart disease.
4. Green tea reduces risk of stroke
According to a study published in Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association, drinking green tea regularly can reduce risk of stroke. Stroke risk is high in people with high blood pressure - a condition which must be controlled by a following a healthy diet and lifestyle.
5. Green tea may display beneficial effects on skin
As far as you're sourcing healthy and organic variety of green tea from the market, drinking it regularly can display beneficial effects on skin. Antioxidants in green tea reduce inflammation in the body. This has beneficial effects for skin disorders like psoriasis which causes flaky, dry and red patches on the skin.
How much green tea is beneficial for consumption in a day?
Whether its green tea, black tea, oolong tea or chamomila tea, the benefits can be attained only if you consume them in the right pattern. Here's how you should drink tea every day in order to reap maximum benefits from it:
- You can drink 2 to 3 cups in a day. Do not exceed this amount as it can nullify health benefits of green tea or any other tea.
- If you are on a weight loss diet, avoid adding sugar. You can opt for healthier versions like dates, honey, coconut sugar or jaggery to sweeten your tea.
- Avoid having tea (or coffee) first thing in the morning. Traces of caffeine in green tea maybe the reason you experience acidity too often.
- Prefer having green tea 30 to 45 minutes after your meal.
