Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin: Beauty Hacks And Skin Problems This Natural Formula Can Help With
Green tea is often used for weight loss. But do you know it can benefit your skin as well? You can fight various skin problems with green tea. Here is how it is beneficial for skin and some DIY methods to use it naturally for better skin.
Green tea for skin: Green tea leaves can be used for making face packs for better skin
- Green tea can do a lot more than weight loss for your health
- Green tea is loaded with antioxidants which makes it excellent for skin
- Used green tea bags can also be used for better skin
The benefits of green tea are well known. Most people drink green tea for weight loss. But the benefits of green tea are not limited to just weight loss. It is extremely good for your overall health. Along with this, it can help you enhance your skin health. Green tea is loaded with certain properties which are beneficial for skin in various ways. Green tea can help you fight acne and slow down the ageing process. Green tea consumption helps in flushing out the toxins from the body which provides a natural glow to the skin.
Benefits of green tea for skin
Dr. Rahul Arora, Consultant - Dermatology from Max Super Speciality Hospital explained the benefits of green tea for skin, "Green tea plays an important role in the diet. A lot of people have opted for green tea as it helps in weight loss and has other health benefits. But it has some added advantages for skin. It is an excellent antioxidant which is completely natural and antioxidants play an important role in cellular repair mechanism. When the skin is exposed to pollutants or the sun, it leads to cell damage. Cell damage can be repaired with strong antioxidants. This is exactly where green tea helps. The better the antioxidant levels in the body the lesser are the skin conditions and other diseases.
In addition to this, it has anti-inflammatory properties as well which is again beneficial for the skin. Along with these properties, green tea has a good amount of essential minerals which can keep various skin infections at bay."
Ways to use green tea
Adding green tea to your diet is the simplest way to use green tea for your skin. "Drinking green tea is a good way to keep skin health intact but along with green tea a proper skin regimen should be followed for a perfect skin," Dr. Rahul added. But apart from this, you can use it in other ways as well by applying it on your skin. If you are wondering how then here is the answer you are looking for. These are some simple ways to use green tea for skin.
Green tea face pack
Green tea can be used to make a homemade face pack which is will be extremely beneficial for your skin. To make your own green tea face pack you need to combine turmeric with it. Turmeric is another natural ingredient extremely good for your skin. Crush some green tea and mix it with turmeric two pinches of turmeric powder. Now add one tablespoon of chickpea flour in it. Add water to this mixture to make a smooth paste. Now apply this paste on your face and allow it to dry. Later wash it with water and clean your face properly. You can use this remedy once or twice a day.
Green tea scrub
Exfoliation is very necessary to keep your skin clear. It removes the dead skin cells and also clears the pores. The amount of pollution in the air leads to clogged pores and acne. Exfoliation can help you clear the pores and remove the dust. Removal of dead skin cells will also allow the new skin cells to grow. So next time when you drink green tea do not throw the tea bag and make your own scrub. Take out the tea leaves and add some sugar to it. Also, add honey and one-two drops of olive oil to it. Now use this mixture a scrub.
There is another simple method to make a scrub out of green tea. Prepare some green tea first. Allow the water to absorb the tea properly. Now add some sugar to the tea. Mix it well but do not let the sugar dissolve in the tea. Now use this as a scrub. Scrubbing should be done regularly but not so frequently especially if you have sensitive skin.
Green tea for dark circles
Green tea can be your natural solution to dark circles. You can use used green tea bag as a treatment for dark circles. The schedule followed today can lead to dark circles easily. But green tea can be your natural remedy. All you need to do is save the used green bags and keep then in the fridge. Later take these chilled tea bags and keep then on both the eyes. You can also use the tea leaves directly. It will reduce puffiness and eliminate dark circles.
Green tea skin toner
A single skin toner performs various functions at the same time. The good news is you can keep skin toners loaded with chemicals at bay and make a natural skin toner with green tea. To make a toner, prepare some green tea. Once it reaches the room temperature add aloe vera gel to it. Mix them well and store the mixture in a spray bottle. Use this mixture as a natural toner and you will notice good results.
Green tea for acne
You can prepare a green tea and tea tree oil mixture to fight acne. Tea tree oil is also extremely beneficial for your skin. Its strong antimicrobial properties prevent the development of acne. You can mix a few drops of tea tree oil in half a cup of green tea when it is cool. After washing your face apply it on your face and allow it to dry properly.
Practicing these simple methods can help you fight skin problems but you should not over consume green tea or over apply these homemade remedies. Take green tea in the right quantity as an excess of anything is bad for your health. Dr. further added, "Consumption of green tea is a very good habit but we also advise an individual to reduce green tea consumption before any aesthetic procedure. Otherwise, green tea is extremely healthy and can be consumed daily in moderation."
