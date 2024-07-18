Home »  Living Healthy »  Is Black Salt Healthy? Expert Weighs In The Health Benefits

From its earthy undertones to its digestive properties, black salt has been added to many  Indian and Asian cuisines. 
The nutritionist mentions that black salt has a lower sodium content than regular table salt

Salt can make or break a dish. And, we think most of you will agree to this. We know pretty well that salt isn't just a humble seasoning. For most of us, it is the cornerstone of flavour in our daily meals. Most of us are so particular about the amount of salt we need that a pinch extra can overpower flavours, while too little leaves a dish lacking. However, apart from enhancing the taste, salt also contributes essential minerals to our diets. Be it the regular table salt or rock salt, there are quite a few options available in the market. One of the most popular types of salt easily available in our kitchen is black salt. From earthy undertones to digestive properties, black salt has been added to many Indian and Asian cuisines. The question – is it healthy?

To help us make this important choice, we have an expert. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has shared insightful information through an Instagram post regarding the benefits and properties of black salt. 

In her photo, she mentioned that black salt has a lower sodium content than regular table salt which is beneficial for us. It also helps improve digestion and has a laxative effect, which can help with common stomach issues like bloating, indigestion, abdominal pain, nausea and heartburn. She further suggests that black salt also helps relieve muscle cramps as it is rich in trace minerals like potassium, magnesium, calcium and zinc. Bonus: the smoky flavour.



"How to Pick the BEST SALT for Your Health! Day 2: Black Salt - Follow along with this 7-day series where I dive into the benefits and uses of various salts to help you pick the best salt for you and your family," reads the caption of Anjali's post.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

