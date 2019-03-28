Forget All Diets And Follow The Rainbow Diet For Losing Weight And Reducing Risks Of Cancer!
Rainbow diet is one of the many diets that are doing rounds on social media in the present times. But why this diet could be followed over other diets is because it advocates inclusion of a variety of fruits and vegetables. The diet talks about eating a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables. Apart from aiding weight loss, there are numerous ways in which rainbow diet can benefit you. Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia Sethi recently took to Instagram to talk about a few ways in which incorporating the rainbow diet in your lifestyle will help you.
Benefits of rainbow diet
1. Reds: Tomatoes, pink grapefruit and watermelon are the red foods that contain carotenoid lycopene. It helps in reducing the damage caused by free radicals in the body.
2. Greens: You all must have heard numerous times that greens are a must for you. Peas, broccoli, cabbage, spinach, kale and Brussel sprouts amongst others are all vegetables filled with green goodness. Green veggies contain sulforaphane, isocyanate and indoles. All these have properties to inhibit carcinogens, thus preventing cancer.
3. Oranges: Foods with orange goodness include carrots, apricots, mangoes, cantelopes, pumpkin and sweet potatoes to name a very few. Alpha carotene in orange foods offer protection from cancer. Orange foods also contain beta-carotene which is converted to Vitamin A in the body.
4. Red-purples: Eggplants, beetroots, prunes, cranberries, blueberries, blackberries, red apples and strawberries are the red-purples of the rainbow diet. These foods are loaded with beneficial antioxidants like anthocyanins that offer protection from heart diseases and prevents formation of blood clots.
5. Yellow-oranges: Pineapples, orange juice, papayas, peaches, orange and nectarines are yellow-orange coloured foods that facilitate better communication of cells in the body.
So, if the calorie-restrictive diets have taken a toll on your body and your mind, how about having some fun and trying the rainbow diet instead? The colourful diet will not only help you lose weight, but will prevent onset of numerous diseases!
(Dr Kiran Lohita Sethi is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
