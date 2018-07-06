Anti-Inflammatory Foods: 7 Best Food Items You Should Add To Your Diet
Many major diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, arthritis, depression and Alzheimer's have been linked to chronic inflammation. One of the best ways to combat inflammation lies not in the pharmacy but in the food we eat.
Inflammation can cause health issues like acne and redness of skin
HIGHLIGHTS
- Obesity is a major cause of inflammation
- Berries contain antioxidants that can reduce inflammation in the body
- Green tea works as anti-inflammatory agent
Also read: Social stress influences skin inflammation
Here are some food items that trigger inflammation:
1. Refined carbohydrates, such as bread and pastries
2. Fried food items like French fries
3. Sugar sweetened beverages like soda
4. Red meat and processed meat
Here are 7 anti-inflammatory food items:
1. Blueberries
Studies have shown that eating blueberries everyday can significantly reduce inflammation. Berries contain antioxidants like flavonoids and anthocyanins that work against inflammation. Quercetin is a flavonoid found in olive oil and blueberries, which fights inflammation. Anthocyanins work to reduce inflammation and turn of the immune genes.
2. Ginger
Ginger is known to be rich in anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and anti-bacterial properties. It also contains high amounts of antioxidants. Studies have shown that ginger can reduce joint swelling and inflammation. Ginger can be used fresh, dried or in the form of supplements. It can break down the accumulation of toxins in the body and cleanse the lymphatic system. Ginger is also helpful in the treatment of allergic and asthmatic disorders.
Also read: 8 Medicinal Benefits Of Ginger You Didn't Know
3. Pineapple
Pineapple contains bromelain, the enzyme which acts as a meat tenderizer. The bromelain can also act as anti-inflammatory compound. It does not directly act on the site of inflammation, but it acts upon the symptoms that cause inflammation. Bromelain is also beneficial in reducing asthmatic symptoms. The stem of a pineapple contains the highest amount of bromelain. To use the stem, you can blend or use its juice.
4. Green tea
Green tea is usually used to induce weight loss. But besides that, green tea has a lot of other health benefits. The green tea leaves are rich in antioxidant content. The most important antioxidant in green tea is called epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG). The EGCG along with polyphenol, makes green tea a powerful anti-inflammatory beverage. The anti-inflammatory properties of green tea can help in reducing the risk and growth of skin tumors.
Also read: How Much Green Tea Should You Drink Per Day?
5. Broccoli
It is no secret that broccoli is an important and beneficiary addition to our daily diet. Along with that, broccoli is also an important anti-inflammatory food item. Broccoli contains high amounts of magnesium and potassium and many antioxidants. The high amount of antioxidants make broccoli a perfect anti-inflammatory food. The flavonoids and carotenoids work together to lower the oxidative stress in the body. Along with reducing inflammation, broccoli can also reduce the risk of developing cancer.
6. Red peppers
Peppers are anti-inflammatory superfood. Red peppers have the highest amount of anti- inflammatory properties and Vitamin C. It also contains antioxidants such as flavonoids, carotenoids and luteolin. Luteolin can neutralize the free radicals and reduce inflammation. Carotenoids have fat-soluble compounds that can reduce the risk of severe inflammatory conditions. It is also helpful in treating asthma and arthritis. Mast cells are responsible for releasing histamine during inflammatory reactions. Compounds present in red peppers act as a mast-cell stabilizer and helps in the reduce of inflammation.
Also read: Add Pinch Of Pepper To Your Food To Shed Those Extra Pounds; Other Benefits Of Pepper
7. Turmeric
Curcumin is a compound present in turmeric that provides turmeric with its rich yellow color. Along with that curcumin also has active anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Studies have shown that turmeric directly acts on the region of inflammation. Curcumin has also help to reduce the risk of inflammation prone diseases like cancer, heart diseases, Alzheimer's etc. Turmeric along with black pepper increases the availability of curcumin. Due to its high anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric has been found effective at helping people manage rheumatoid arthritis.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.