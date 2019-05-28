Eat More Protein And 6 Other Tips That Can Help You Lose Weight Without Dieting
If you are someone who hates dieting, then this article is definitely for you! Firstly, we would like congratulate for you not giving in to so-called trends and fad diets and being bold enough to accept that quick weight loss achieved from these fad diets do more harm than good. Here, we are going to talk about different ways that can help you lose weight without following any calorie-restrictive diets. These tips will prevent some of the top side effects of dieting, like hunger pangs, cravings, irritability, fatigue and mood swings.
Weight loss: Tips to lose weight without dieting
1. Eat more protein: Proteins are building blocks of the human body and one of the most important macronutrients that you need. Including more protein in your diet will not only help in building muscle mass, but also help you lose weight as they keep you full for longer. Eggs, nuts and seeds, leafy greens, lentils, legumes, chicken and soy products are some examples of foods rich in protein.
2. Chew your food properly: Did you know that the first step of digestion begins in your mouth? Chewing food properly can help in improving digestion. Eating food slowly and properly chewing it can make you feel full with comparatively lesser consumption of calories. It is an easy way to lose weight and prevent weight gain at the same time.
3. Use smaller plates: Portion control is the key, is something we say quite often. Eating foods in smaller plates can trick your brain into thinking that you are eating more than you actually are. This is something that you must follow when you are planning on eating comfort food like pizza, burger, fries, etc. Eating food on small plates will automatically help you to eat less.
4. Eat more fibre: Fibre is another macronutrient that can make you feel full for longer and also aid digestion. Eating fibrous foods fill you up and may aid reducing appetite. They also help in forming bulk of stools, thus preventing constipation.
5. Eat without any distractions: Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar advocates the idea of eating food without any distraction like TV, phone, book, newspaper etc. You should eat food while devoting complete focus to food. It will help you be in sync with satiety signals and prevent overeating, thus aiding weight loss.
6. Do not drink your calories: It is better to eat your calories thank drink them. Always prefer fresh fruits over fruit juices as fruit juices are not going to be as rich in fibre as raw fruits are. What's more is that fruit juices have more calories than fruits. Also avoid consumption of aerated drinks and diet soda as they too are loaded with calories and sugar.
7. Exercise: Weight loss and healthy living are incomplete without exercising. Eating healthy with healthy eating practices can help you lose weight when you exercise regularly and burn more calories. Include both cardio and weight training in your routine for healthy weight loss.
