ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Yo-Yo Dieting May Increase Heart Disease Risk In Women

Yo-Yo Dieting May Increase Heart Disease Risk In Women

Yo-yo dieting: The study found in case of women losing at least 10 pounds and regaining the weight within a year could be detrimental to heart heath.

  By: IANS  Updated: Mar 11, 2019 03:57 IST
2-Min Read
Yo-Yo Dieting May Increase Heart Disease Risk In Women

Maintaining a consistent body weight can reduce heart disease risk

Yo-yo dieting -- weight cycling, or the cyclical loss and gain of weight -- can make it harder for women to control a variety of heart disease risk factors, according to a research.

The study found in case of women losing at least 10 pounds and regaining the weight within a year could be detrimental to heart heath.

Besides achieving a healthy weight, maintaining a consistent body weight is important for lowering heart disease risks.


RELATED STORIES

International Women's Day 2019: This Women's Day Get The Best Fitness Inspiration From These Amazing Women

International Women's Day: Since it's the day of celebrating brave, dynamic and powerful women, we pay tribute to some inspiring icons in the world of fitness and health.

Women, Take A Note Of These Simple Nutritional Tips For Your Family's Overall Health

International Women's Day is celebrated to make women aware of their rights and promoting gender quality in all the spheres of life. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal on this Women's Day talks about imparting nutritional knowledge to women.

Earlier research showed similar results in men, with those who weight-cycled having twice the risk of cardiovascular death in middle age.

"Achieving a healthy weight is generally recommended as heart healthy but maintaining weight loss is difficult and fluctuations in weight may make it harder to achieve ideal cardiovascular health," said Brooke Aggarwal, Assistant Professor at Columbia University in New York.

The results were presented at the American Heart Association's EPI Lifestyle Scientific Sessions 2019 in Texas.

For the study, the team examined 485 women (average age 37 years, average body mass index 26, in the overweight range).

Women reported how many times (other than during pregnancies) they had lost at least 10 pounds, only to regain the weight within a year.

Most women (73 per cent) reported at least one episode of yo-yo weight loss, with a range of zero to 20 episodes.

They were assessed on American Heart Association's 'Life's Simple 7' -- a measure of how well people control major heart disease risk factors, including body mass index, cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, smoking, physical activity and diet.

The more episodes of weight cycling women reported, the poorer they scored on 'Life's Simple 7', according to the researchers. 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Hormonal Acne: Top Home Remedies And Characteristics To Watch Out For
Hormonal Acne: Top Home Remedies And Characteristics To Watch Out For

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Heart Attacks Can Occur In Your 20s And 30s As Well! Know The Causes And Symptoms

Yo-Yo Dieting May Increase Heart Disease Risk In Women

Try This Diet For Better Gut Health And Other Stomach Disorders Like IBD

Here's How Facebook Plans To Take Action Against Anti-Vaccine Content

Did You Know Carrots Have The Ability To Reverse Alzheimer's Symptoms?

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases