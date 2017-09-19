Ladies! Here's Why You Should Do Weight Training
Though there are improvements in the sect with more number of women gradually moving to weight training, there is a need for understanding why women should do weight training.
Weight training for women
HIGHLIGHTS
- Most women avoid weight training due to fear of getting a manly physique
- Researchers have shown that women do not gain size from weight training
- Weight training improves the way your body processes sugar
Take a look at the key benefits of weight training for women:
1. Lose weight faster
The key to faster weight loss is losing more calories than the number of calories you take in a day. Weight training helps you build lean muscle and muscle is the tissue where carbs and fats are burnt and used for energy. Researchers have also shown that women do not gain size from muscle training. Though, they will be able to develop muscle tone and definition.
2. Lowers risk of osteoporosis
Ladies, you can protect now yourselves against osteoporosis with weight training. It improves the mineral density of spinal cord by 13% in just 6 months. Moreover, when this is combined with calcium, it becomes the best defence against osteoporosis.
3. Reduced risk of heart disease
Weight training improves cardiovascular health. It lowers LDL and increases HDL and also lowers blood pressure. When you combine this routine with cardio, the benefits are maximized.
4. Reduced risk of diabetes
Weight training improves the way your body processes sugar. Also it improves glucose utilization by 23% in just four months. This prevents the early onset of diabetes in women.
5. Fighting depression
A Harvard study showed that 10 months of weight training is far more successful in fighting depression than standard counselling. Women who practice weight training reveal that they feel more confident and capable as compared to others.
Though women think multiple times before opting for weight training, chances are that they would never look back again.