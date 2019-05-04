Hydrate Yourself With This Simple Weight Loss-Friendly Drink: Here's How You Can Make It
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lemonade is refreshing and hydrating
- It can promote a healthy looking skin
- It can give a boost to your immunity as well
Summer calls for frosty drinks- the chilled and flavourful combination of seasonal refreshing fruits! It is the best to drink anytime of the hot and humid days. The first thing which we all tend to rely on in summery days is lemonade but here's the sad fact- the ready-made lemonade powder might be the quick fix but the "lemonade" results are not real. It might serve you the taste but on the cost of added flavor and compromised nutrients which you can get if prepared at home.
If you are the one who find difficulty in finding a genuine glass of lemonade, today we will help you to prepare your own glass of lemonade filled with the goodness refreshing lemon. The twist is, this lemonade not alike every other lemonade. It's a vintage lemonade, the same our great-grandmothers used to prepare at their time.
Weight Loss: Hydration and other health benefits of lemonade
Refreshing and hydrating the lemon is, it's health benefits are equally attributing! Simply talking of lemon, it's a fruit containing flavonoids, which are composites that have cancer-fighting agents and antioxidants. All the above it has significant levels of vitamin C, a small amount of vitamins and minerals, such as B-vitamins (riboflavin, folate, niacin, thiamin,) including zinc, potassium and magnesium.
Incorporating lemon in one's diet offers multiple health benefits such as prevention from diabetes, constipation and offers a healthy looking skin. Consuming lemon juice with olive oil is a home remedy to get rid of gallstones. Also, it has well-known medicinal properties which improves digestion, encourages weight loss and works as a breath freshener. Furthermore, it helps with the treatment of dental problems, burns, throat infections, respiratory issues, fever, and high blood pressure. Nonetheless, it is also known for its therapeutic properties such as strengthened immunity.
Secret recipe to refreshing vintage lemonade
For an exquisite balance of the sugary and tangy, deeply enriched with the wholesomeness of each ingredient, vintage lemonade is an old age conventional way of lemon preparation. This rejuvenating drink is packed with nutrients and is all set to quench your thirst this summer!
Feasible to cook, you need to peel the rinds of lemon and sprinkle sugar on it and let it stand and soak for about an hour. Add hot boiling water on the rinds and let it soak. Remove the rinds after 30 minutes. Now add freshly squeezed lemon juice to this mixture and the syrup is ready. This traditional manner of preparation keeps are the nutrients intact and has multiple health benefits. You can choose to serve this chilled and 2-3 ice-cubes with garnished mint leaves. Have a happy and refreshing summer day!
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
