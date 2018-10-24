ASK OUR EXPERTS

Did You Know These Unhealthy Habits Can Make You Age Faster?

Did You Know These Unhealthy Habits Can Make You Age Faster?

A healthy lifestyle, your eating habits, regular physical exercise and minimum stress can help you live a healthier life and also prevent aging.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Oct 24, 2018 06:01 IST
3-Min Read
Did You Know These Unhealthy Habits Can Make You Age Faster?

Every now and then, you should remind yourself to have some fun.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Unhealthy lifestyle can make you look old
  2. Inadequate sleep can make you age faster
  3. There are chemicals in everything you buy

Aging is inevitable, but clearly, it happens at different rates and varyies from person to person. Have you ever wondered why do some people age at a later stage than others? Of course, everyone wants to stay young and retain their youthful glow before it vanishes completely. But is that even possible? The answer is a big yes. The secret lies in your everyday habits. Your lifestyle may actually make you feel, and look, older than your actual age. A healthy lifestyle, your eating habits, regular physical exercise and minimum stress can help you live a healthier life and also prevent aging.

Also read: Rujuta Diwekar Suggests Some Health Tips For People Who Are 60 Plus

goksqjk


Photo Credit: iStock

These 5 common habits might age you faster:

1. Unhealthy cravings:

We all feel like eating junk food or sugary stuff when we tired, stressed or simply when we crave for.  Giving in to these unhealthy cravings once in a while would not be harmful. But giving in to every unhealthy craving frequently will increase your sugar intake and other health problems. Excessive sugar consumption is not only linked to multiple health problems, but it also enhances your physical aging. High amounts of sugar intake can also cause wrinkles and puffy skin.

ciqu18p8

High amounts of sugar intake can also cause wrinkles and puffy skin.
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Using products loaded with chemicals:

Once you start seeing those dark circles, grey hair or wrinkles on your face you tend to buy more and more of beauty or skin care products. But you should not forget that there are chemicals in everything. Whether it is the foods we eat, the beauty products we use or the laundry detergent that we purchase. It is high time that you take time to read the labels in the products you use before you buy them. These products are loaded with chemicals which are dangerous and might be detrimental to your health.

3. Sleep:

Inadequate sleep can make you age faster. Your body needs proper sleep to function smoothly. You should try sleeping for at least eight hours. Sleep deprivation can make you feel inactive and lazy all the time. It can also lead to dark circle under your eyes and unhealthy skin.

Also read: All You Need To Do To Keep Your Bones Healthy At 60

4. Excessive consumption of alcohol:

We have often heard the health benefits of drinking a glass of red wine a day. But gulping down a whole bottle of wine or alcohol can definitely take a toll on your health. If you think that drinking alcohol can solve your problems, you are highly mistaken. Drinking is and will never be a solution to your problems. You should learn to face and deal with your problems effectively, rather than escaping them. Drinking alcohol can lead to slow metabolism.

3racktkg

Drinking is and will never be a solution to your problems.
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Antisocial:

In today's world we all are busy with our personal problems, household chores and hectic schedules. But make sure this does not hamper your social life. Social life does not only mean going to parties and having late night dinners. Every now and then, you should remind yourself to have some fun. Try to spend time with your friends or family members. Moreover, socializing is a great way to relax and calm yourself. You can go for a dinner, movie, a small vacation or even a picnic for instance. 

Also read: Fitness After 60: Safest Exercises To Do

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

COMMENT

