National Nutrition Week 2018: Rujuta Diwekar Suggests Some Health Tips For People Who Are 60 Plus
This Nutrition Week 2018, Rujuta Diwekar in her recent Facebook live video addresses her concern for the people who are above sixty years of age and suggests some health tips.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Health is an asset to all of us and hence we should preserve it
- Early morning breakfast is a must for all
- Warm milk will help you relieve you from cramps and other joint pains
Just when you are getting used those reading glasses, frequent join pain, fading hair colour and wrinkles you need to pay more attention to your mental as well as physical health. Health is an asset to all of us and hence we should preserve it. Everyone ages in a different way, and lifestyle plays an important role in the way you age. Making the right food choices, physical exercise, regular checkups and of course confidence and optimism can help you get through those years easily. This Nutrition Week, Rujuta Diwekar in her recent live Facebook video addresses her concern for the people who are above sixty years of age and suggests some health tips.
Some health tips for people who are above sixty years of age:
1. Healthy breakfast: It is very important for you to eat a healthy breakfast in the morning. An early morning breakfast kick starts your metabolism, helps you burn calories which eventually helps in weight loss. It also keeps you energetic all day along. Even if you don't have enough time to cook a healthy breakfast in the morning you can eat a leftover chapatti but ensure that you eat something in the morning. You can add a dollop of ghee in it along with some healthy seeds like flax seeds or chia seeds.
3. Don not sit for too long: Sitting for long hours at a stretch without any break can have a negative effect on your health. Especially, while watching television you should not sit for more than half an hour.
4. Afternoon nap: A nap in the afternoon is very essential. Thirty minutes of an afternoon nap will be beneficial for your overall health. Ensure that you are not on phone or not watching television while relaxing.
5. Dietary changes: You should switch to healthier cooking oils like mustard oil, coconut oil or ground nut oil in your cooking methods. You should also include ghee and nuts like almonds and cashews in your diet. Apart from this you should also have one banana every day. Bananas have all the essential minerals like potassium and vitamin B which will help you cut down swelling in your hands and feet. Additionally it will keep you energetic throughout the day.
6. Regular physical exercise: It is important to stay active mentally and physically even when you get old. You can go for early morning walks or jogging, do some yoga or meditation, breathing exercises or may be weight training once a week in the gym. But regular physical exercise is the key to healthy life.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
