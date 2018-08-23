Why Does One Talk While Sleeping? Tips And Ways To Stop Sleep Talking
Talking in your sleep can be a humorous act. Sleep talking, or somniloquy, is the act of talking during sleep. It is a common sleep disorder which occurs in males and females of all ages though it is especially common in children. It is a very common occurrence and is not usually considered a medical problem. Talking while you are asleep may involve simple sounds or long, involved speeches. They may whisper or shout. People who tend to speak while sleeping usually seem to be talking to themselves. But at times, they appear to carry on conversations with others as well. A 2004 poll showed that more than 1 in 10 young children converse in their sleep more than a few nights a week.
Causes of Sleep Talking:
- Sleep deprivation or insomnia
- High fever or illness
- Too much consumption of alcohol
- Stress and anxiety
- Depression
- Drowsiness during the day time
- Certain medications
Here's how you could avoid sleep talking:
1.Sleep schedule: A consistent sleep schedule is an effective way to deal with sleep talking problem. You should pick up a time to go to bed and wake up at the same time almost every day. Make sure that when you do this you get enough sleep of at least eight hours. Getting too little sleep may cause you to sleep talk more.
2. Excessive caffeine: Drinking alcohol or caffeinated drinks can affect your sleep. Due to excess of caffeine intake, people can suffer from the trouble of talking while asleep. You must try out reducing caffeine intake in order to get rid of this problem. Also avoid the consumption of heavy meals at night as it will affect your sleep.
3. Stressful life: Leading a stressful life could be one of the reasons to get sleep talking problem. If your work is bothering you too much, you must take a leave for a day or two and go to a different place where you can refresh your mood and reduce all the stress in your life. You must practice deep breathing exercises in order to be relaxed. Some other ways to keep yourself calm can be reading a book, physical exercise and listening to music.
4. Consult a doctor: If you are troubled by sleep talking then you should talk to your doctor about it. Sometimes, sleep talking happens because of other disorders such as sleep apnea, confusion arousals, and rapid eye movement sleep behavior disorder. Certain medications may be required for a sound sleep . Your doctor will identify if there is any diagnosed problem that causes sleep talking and will treat those underlying conditions.
