The Many Unknown Health Benefits of Apricot Oil: Health, Hair, Skin And More!
Apricot oil which is thin, odourless oil pressed from the seed or kernel of the apricot. The oil is quite light and has a nutty, aromatic flavor, making it a popular addition to many culinary efforts in certain parts of the world. Lets see the many amazing unknown health benefits of apricot oil
Apricot health benefits: Its good for not just your skin but hair and body too
Apricot oil which is also called the apricot kernel oil is thin, odourless oil pressed from the seed or kernel of the apricot. It is one oil that many people do not even know about its existence. The oil is quite light and has a nutty, aromatic flavor, making it a popular addition to many culinary efforts in certain parts of the world. There are two different varieties of apricot kernel oil one which is used for cosmetic purposes and the other for culinary consumption. This oil has high levels of vitamin E, vitamin K, and a number of powerful antioxidants, such as caffeic acid and various catechins, all of which adds to the health benefits of this oil. It is commonly used in the world of massage. It is versatile and possesses multiple benefits, depending upon how you choose to use it.
Some benefits of Apricot oil are as follows:
1. Moisturizes the Skin: The emollient properties of apricot kernel oil help to exfoliate and moisturize the skin, helping it retain moisture, eliminating patches of dry skin, and relieving inflammatory conditions, such as rosacea, psoriasis, and eczema. For nourished, soft and glowing skin, rub apricot kernel oil gently on your body daily. One can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes with the usage of apricot oil.
2. Improves Hair Health: Many people use this oil on their hair and scalp, as it can help to strengthen weak hair strands and promote the health of hair follicles. It can be used as a hair mask and applied directly to the hair scalp and locks. It also helps reduce inflammatory conditions on the scalp, such as dandruff.
3. Prevents Cancer: Packed with antioxidants, apricot kernel oil is able to reduce oxidative stress in the skin, which is good news for people who are suffering from premature aging or have wrinkles. These antioxidants can help to tighten and tone the skin, reducing the appearance of age spots and preventing cellular mutation, which can lead to skin cancer.
4. Treats Acne: Applying apricot kernel oil to the site of an acne flare-up can reduces inflammation and prevent the buildup of sebum in the glands, treating both the symptoms and the underlying problem of acne.
5. Heart Health: Consumption of apricot kernel oil can be healthier for the heart and the cardiovascular system as well. This oil has been proven to lower the risk of myocardial infarction in humans. One can take apricot oil in food as a salad dressing and by using it for cooking certain recipes that go well with the flavor of this oil.
