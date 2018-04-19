How To Get Rid Of Depression? Tips To Help Treat Depression
Along with therapy and medication, there is a lot that people suffering from depression need to do on a personal level.
How to get rid of depression: Bringing lifestyle changes can help you fight depression
HIGHLIGHTS
- Exercising regularly can help in fighting depression
- Try to look for things that you really enjoy in order to feel happy
- Give yourself a routine to avoid depression taking over your mind
Depression is something that can take a toll on your mind and encourage you to give up on almost everything in your life. Along with therapy and medication, there is a lot that people suffering from depression need to do on a personal level. Getting out of the trap that depression creates isn't an easy task. You need to bring several changes in your lifestyle and be engaged in some kind of activity constantly to keep your mind busy. Read more to know how to get rid of depression with some natural ways.
Here is the list of tips to get rid of depression naturally:
1. Exercise
Exercising is the ultimate activity that can make you feel extremely positive. It releases happiness hormones endorphins and makes the brain move towards positivity. Even going for small walks in the park can be helpful.
Exercise can help in easing depression
2. Give yourself a routine
It is important to get into a routine and plan your day in order to fight with depression. Depression takes over everything and days can turn into months and sometimes even a year. Give yourself a schedule which can be effective in helping you get back on track and live a normal life.
3. Challenge negative thoughts
Negative thoughts come in abundance when you're suffering from depression. But all you need to do is challenge those negative thoughts by counter questioning if what you're thinking is really true. For example, if you feel that no one loves you, think if there's any evidence that can prove this. Or, if you feel that you have not been able to accomplish anything in your life, think of how you came so far and what you were 5 years ago.
Counter questioning the negative thoughts that come in your mind can help in easing depression
4. Set goals
A routine might seem monotonous if you don't give yourself goals. Depression is something which can make you believe that you cannot achieve goals anymore. It makes you feel worse about yourself. But make sure to not let yourself down and give yourself small goals in the beginning. For instance, start with making your bed every day in the morning.
5. Try something new
Engaging in something new will break the monotony and boredom and make you feel fresh and motivated. The simplest way is to engage yourself in activities that are long forgotten. For instance, reading a book on a bench in the park; or visiting places like a zoo or a museum. Take up cooking or language classes. Learning is winning and winning is fighting depression successfully.
6. Try to enjoy whatever you do
The impact of depression is so strong that it can make everything not fun or enjoyable. But that's where your fight is. Think of the activities that will make you feel happy or the activities which you like the most. Make the effort of making impromptu plans with an old friend or visit your grandparents. Every little effort is worth the while for people suffering from depression.
7. Eat healthy
Eating clean and healthy can make you feel positive and make you experience the agency to control what you're eating. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids and folic acid are said to ease depression.
Eating healthy will make you feel light and positive
8. Take on responsibilities
When you're depressed, you feel like giving up on your personal, social and professional responsibilities. Just like setting small goals, begin with taking small responsibilities like volunteer work. Taking on responsibilities will help you counter depression and make you feel more accomplished in life.
9. Sleep well
Depression can make it difficult to sleep and not being able to sleep enough can worsen depression. To ensure you sleep well, follow the simple rule of early to bed and early to rise. Also, engaging yourself in exercising and eating healthy will ensure that you sleep well. Avoid napping anytime of the day and stay away from distractions such as your phones and laptops during bed time.
Disturbed sleep can worsen your depression
