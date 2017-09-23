Here's How Being Happy Is Good For Your Health
Being happy increases you productivity, improves your focus, gives you motivation among other positives. But did you know that being happy also offers numerous health benefits? Yes, says medical science. Here, we tell you how happy feels contribute to your good-health and well-being.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Happiness helps reduce stress and fight off depression.
- Being happy improves your heart health and improves your immune system.
- With all these benefits, happiness guarantees you a longer life.
1. Healthier Heart
Studies and research have revealed that people who are happier are less likely to develop heart disease, when compared to people with more negative emotions. If there were already lesser reasons for being happy, this one is a big qualifier.
2. Fights off Stress
Well, this one sounds obvious, doesn't it? According to studies on human psychology, being happy helps reduce your stress-levels and also even eliminate it completely from your system. This, in long term helps keep serious mental disorders and problems like depression at bay. So, smile more often buddy, who wants to live with constant headaches?
3. Better Immune system
Your immune system is what helps you fight with diseases. And as per medical studies and experiments, happiness does result in a better immune system, therefore, making you stay free from diseases, inevitably implying a healthier life.
4. Longer Life
The many benefits of being happy as in lesser stress, better immunity system, and a healthier heart inevitably imply that you'll live for more number of years than those sad fellows who always keep complaining about how annoying their boss is.