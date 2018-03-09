Warning Signs That A Person Has A Low Self-Esteem
A person with low self-esteem experiences inferiority complex and feels worthless in almost all aspects of his life.
People with low self-esteem can easily fall prey to depression
HIGHLIGHTS
- People with low self-esteem find happiness in materialism
- They are overly critical about others
- They avoid arguments and conflicts of any kind
People who are mostly silent in social gatherings, or usually feel comfortable in being alone are the ones with a low self-esteem. It might seem as they lack self-confidence. Low self-esteem is much more deep-rooted than low self-confidence. A person with low self-esteem experiences inferiority complex and feels worthless in almost all aspects of his life. They give up on arguments really quickly and apologise too often. You criticise them a little and they will get depressed. These are some of the classic signs of a person who has low self-esteem.
Boost your self-esteem by believing that there is much more to life than being self-deprecating
Here are some of the warning signs of a person with low self-esteem:
1. They apologise unnecessarily
Apologising is another common habit among people who have low self-esteem. They are bound to believe that whatever wrong happens, they are the reason behind it. Their low self-worth is why they feel like this.
If apologising unnecessarily is a common tendency in you, try telling yourself that it's not your fault.
2. They are too critical about others
People with low self-esteem will usually be seen being too critical of others and trying to take control over their partners. Not only do they keep saying things which are self-deprecating, they will also be overly protective, jealous and insecure.
3. They try to give in to arguments
People who are low on self-esteem will try to avoid arguments and any kind of conflicts. To avoid arguments, they can agree to things they don't believe in as well. This results in their inability to express themselves entirely. Thus, people with low self-esteem do not have any close friends as no one knows what kind of a person they really are.
They should work on being convinced that their opinion is of great worth.
4. They avoid challenges and are over-sensitive
People with low self-esteem will be seen avoiding challenges or anything new. They get a lot of mood swings and are quite sensitive about what other people think of them.
5. They cannot deal with criticism
People with low self-esteem cannot usually come to terms with criticism. Every time their boss or parents give them constructive criticism, they get sad even cry at times. This is one of the classic sign of a person with low self-esteem.
You can probably try to think rationally before reacting to such criticisms in future.
6. They depend on others for a decision
People with low self-esteem will constantly have the tendency to take decisions under someone else's leadership. Being afraid of conflict or argument, they are unable to say no or deny anything that comes their way.
7. They find happiness in materialism
People with low self-esteem will usually find happiness in shopping. Materialistic possessions help them in dealing with their low self-worth. They believe that these things can make them feel happy.
Hence, if you too find happiness in material possession, try spending time with a loved one or your family to know the worth of real and more meaningful relationships.
8. They get depressed easily
Depression is one of the most common tendencies in people who have low self-esteem. They don't feel like socialising and or trying anything new. Picking up a hobby or doing things that you love can help in preventing depression.
If you relate with the aforementioned signs, it is about time you start revaluating your self-esteem. It is important to believe that you are good the way you are and that there is much more to life than being self-deprecating and overly sensitive about things.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.