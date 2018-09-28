Bid Adieu To 'Stress Eating' At Work: Here's How
Most days, our work starts on a healthy note and we have a balanced lunch, but by mid-afternoon, boredom, or having too much work leads to unplanned snack attacks. Read here to know some healthy snacking ideas.
Roasted chanas make for a healthy snack option
HIGHLIGHTS
- Unhealthy snacking can interfere with your weight loss goals
- Roasted chanas and makhanas are healthy snacking options
- A sprout salad can also be made for healthy snacking at workplace
When we ponder about the factors that contribute to our overall performance at work, we do not give much consideration to food. Life at the office can be hectic, with no signs of stopping or slowing down. This leads to an increase in stress levels, development of unhealthy lifestyle habits and irregular eating patterns. Most days, our work starts on a healthy note and we have a balanced lunch, but by mid-afternoon, boredom, or having too much work leads to unplanned snack attacks.
Sometimes, tight deadlines, overlapping meetings and other work commitments make us skip or delay our snack or meal time, that's not really helpful either.
According to Dr Rajeshwari Shetty of SL Raheja Hospital, "Stress eating is a big point of concern amongst office goers; stress and anxiety-induced hunger can have long-term consequences for your waistline. Making simple and smart food choices throughout your workday can help boost your creativity and productivity, while reducing fatigue and minimising stress."
Here are a few things you can keep in mind to help you power through your workday:
1. Don't skip your breakfast
2. Ban sugary snacks from workplace
3. Stay hydrated, consume plenty of water
4. Stay away from sugar-laden and caffeine-rich drinks
5. Carry home-made nourishing lunch, don't skip lunch break
6. Assign a 'lunch buddy'
Here are some healthy snack ideas that will keep you satiated before and after lunch:
1. Roasted Chana
2. Nuts Almonds, Walnuts& Raisins
3. Popcorn
4. Sprout chaat made using Moong (Mung Bean) or Matki (Mat Bean)
5. Boiled corn with some boiled peanuts, seasoned with a salt and pepper
6. Combination of steamed veggies like broccoli, baby corn and zucchini
7. Salads like with veggies and fruits
8. Roasted Makhana (lotus seeds)
9. Puffed rice bhel with lots of veggies
10. Fruit smoothie
So, if you do get stressed-out at work and reach for the snack box, these healthy and nutritious snacking options will fuel you up for the rest of the day!
