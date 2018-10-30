Chronic Cough, Respiratory Problems Rise In Delhi As Air Quality Index Enters "Very Poor" Category
Cases of chronic cough, respiratory problems in both children and adults are increasing. People are experiencing breathing problems and irritation in eyes because of air pollution.
Air quality index in Delhi reached 347, entering the very poor category
Deteriorating air quality is increasingly becoming a cause of concern for people in Delhi, who are now falling ill because of air pollution. Cases of chronic cough, respiratory problems in both children and adults are increasing, reports ANI. People are experiencing breathing problems and irritation in eyes because of air pollution. Performing day-to-day activities like going for a walk, riding a bike or simply being out in the open have become difficult for people in Delhi. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), air quality in Delhi entered the "very poor" category this week.
With Air Quality Index at 347, pollution is now in the red zone in Delhi. AQI between 0 to 50 is considered to be good, 51 to 100 as satisfactory, 101 to 200 as moderate, 201 to 300 as poor and 301 to 400 as very poor, and 500 and beyond is severe.
According to SAFAR, people should avoid outdoor activities as much as possible. People with asthma should keep their medicines handy. Outdoor activities must specifically be avoided early morning and after sunset. Short walks should be preferred to jogs. Activities which involve prolonged or heavy exertion should be avoided. Windows in the room should be closed most of the time. It is also the time to bring back N-95 masks when you are outdoors.
Authorities are collectively making efforts to not add to air pollution. Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday (reports ANI) that criminal prosecution will be initiated by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) against those organisations violating norms set for pollution.
Also, with Diwali around the corner, scientists at Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) are working towards making less-polluting fire crackers.
Furthermore, Supreme Court has allows burning of firecrackers from 8 pm to 10 pm during Diwali. According to the latest order, bursting of crackers will be allowed from 11.55 pm to 12 am on Christmas and New Year. On other festivals, weddings and events, crackers will be allowed but for not more than two hours in a day. These directives come with a condition that only crackers with reduced emissions will be allowed. Also, online sale of fire crackers has been banned by the Supreme Court.
One report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), as many as 1.25 lakh children below the age of 5 died in India in 2016, because of toxic air. The report also reveals that adolescents in poorer countries are at higher risk of air pollution.
It is about that time appropriate measures are taken against air pollution. Switching to public transport, quitting smoking and avoiding bursting of crackers are some effective measures. Read here to know effective measures for curbing air pollution.
(With inputs from ANI)
