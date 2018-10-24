Firecrackers Allowed During Diwali By SC: Expert Recommended Tips To Prevent Air Pollution From Taking A Toll On Your Health
Supreme Court has allowed burning of fire crackers from 8 pm to 10 pm. Bursting of crackers will now be allowed during festivals, weddings and other events. Read here to know how to prevent respiratory issues because of air pollution.
People with respiratory issues should stay indoors because of air pollution during Diwali
This Diwali, Delhiites might have to take extra precaution for seeking protection from air pollution as the Supreme Court allows burning of firecrackers from 8 pm to 10 pm. According to the latest order, bursting of crackers will be allowed from 11.55 pm to 12 am on Christmas and New Year. On other festivals, weddings and events, crackers will be allowed but for not more than two hours in a day. These directives come with a condition that only crackers with reduced emissions will be allowed. Also, online sale of fire crackers has been banned by the Supreme Court. People with respiratory issues or chronic breathing issues need to be careful about their health in order to prevent their condition from getting worse.
We talk to Dr Himanshu Garg about SC's order, and how to take preventive measures from air pollution this Diwali. He says, "It is surely a welcome move by the court as it is not a decision for only Diwali, but for all festivals. Burning of firecrackers is now going to be controlled for all occasions. The judgement allows burning of crackers with reduced emissions. We cannot say to what extent this will be enforced, but this is a welcome move as it will ultimately force communities to think before burning crackers."
Dr Himanshu agrees that it is going to take time to develop such fire crackers with reduced emissions. Till then, people need to individually take responsibility of not making Diwali as an event for increasing pollution levels and formation of very hazardous smog.
It has to be understood that Diwali is a festival of lights and not a festival of firecrackers. "It is understood that firecrackers are a part of celebration. It would have been fine if the environment was suited for them. But looking at the smog around Diwali since the past few years, burning of firecrackers really need to be given a thought," says Dr Himanshu.
In times when people are increasingly falling prey to respiratory illnesses, precautionary measures need to be taken against air pollution. "It is kind of an impending epidemic and we have to act as a society to fight it. Air pollution requires much more than just curtailing your celebration and not burning firecrackers. At what point will we finally think of working together for air pollution?" he asks.
According to Dr Himanshu, not just smokers, but anyone can have poorly functioning lungs because of air pollution in National Capital Region (NCR).
Giving some safety measures for people with respiratory issues, asthma or COPD during and after Diwali, Dr Himanshu suggest staying indoors most point of time. Level of particulate matter and harmful gases is going to be more after Diwali, so it is important to prefer staying indoors on those days as well. Preventive inhalers, medications and pollution masks should be handy with you. Breathing exercises can also be helpful, says Dr Himanshu, while adding that communities and societies should work towards taking steps for burning crackers in very limited amounts.
(Dr Himanshu Garg is Head of Department of Respiratory and Critical Care, Artemis Hospitals)
