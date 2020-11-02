ASK OUR EXPERTS

Chia Seed Oil: Amazing Health Benefits Of This Oil You Should Not Miss

Chia Seed Oil: Amazing Health Benefits Of This Oil You Should Not Miss

Chia seeds can offer you some amazing health benefits. Similarly, chia seed oil is beneficial for your health in several ways. Here are some impressive health benefits of chia seed oil you need to know.
  Written By: Varsha Vats Updated: Nov 2, 2020 04:48 IST
Chia Seed Oil: Amazing Health Benefits Of This Oil You Should Not Miss

Chia seeds contain protein and fibre which can help in weight loss

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Chia seeds are loaded with essential nutrients
  2. You can prepare chia seed pudding as an evening snack
  3. Chia water is also popularly consumed for weight loss

You might have heard the many benefits of chia seeds. These tiny seeds are loaded with protein and fibre which can contribute to weight loss. Chia seeds can be added to your diet in several ways. These are also a good source of magnesium, zinc, vitamin B4, potassium and antioxidants. But have you ever tried chia seed oil? This oil is loaded with several potential health benefits and can be used for several purposes. Chia seed oil can benefit your skin too in different ways. In this article, you will learn about the different ways to use chia seeds for skin.

Health benefits of chia seeds


1. Fights against skin ageing and dry skin

Topical application of chia seed oil is beneficial for your skin in several ways. It is rich in healthy fats including omega-3 fatty acids which can help you fight signs of ageing as well as dry skin. You can choose products which contain chia seed oil. Take advice from your dermatologist to know whether it will suit your skin or not especially if you have oily skin.

vb3r2ok8

Chia seed oil can help fight dry skin and boost skin health
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Promotes hair health

Not just skin, chia seed oil is beneficial for your hair as well. Dryness in the outer layer of the hair leads to frizzy hair. Being a good source of healthy fatty acids, chia seed oil can help fight dry hair and frizzy hair. It can also hydrate your hair. Adding chia seeds to diet is also beneficial for your hair as it contains protein which promotes hair growth.

3. Beneficial for heart health

Omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial for your heart health in several. Chia seed oil contains omega-3 fatty acids. It is a plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids. Consuming omega-3 fatty acids in optimum quantity can help control the risk of heart disease, as per studies.

9u0o3o88

Chia seed oil may promote heart health
Photo Credit: iStock

4. May help reduce inflammation

Chronic inflammation can harmful to your health in several ways. Many health conditions also lead to inflammation in joints. Omega-3 fatty acids present in chia seed oil may help in reducing inflammation.

Chia seed oil is loaded with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. It may also help support brain function. You can use this oil for topical use and add it to your diet. It is best to consult an expert to know how to safely add this oil to your diet and beauty regimen.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

