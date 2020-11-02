Chia Seed Oil: Amazing Health Benefits Of This Oil You Should Not Miss
Chia seeds can offer you some amazing health benefits. Similarly, chia seed oil is beneficial for your health in several ways. Here are some impressive health benefits of chia seed oil you need to know.
Chia seeds contain protein and fibre which can help in weight loss
HIGHLIGHTS
- Chia seeds are loaded with essential nutrients
- You can prepare chia seed pudding as an evening snack
- Chia water is also popularly consumed for weight loss
You might have heard the many benefits of chia seeds. These tiny seeds are loaded with protein and fibre which can contribute to weight loss. Chia seeds can be added to your diet in several ways. These are also a good source of magnesium, zinc, vitamin B4, potassium and antioxidants. But have you ever tried chia seed oil? This oil is loaded with several potential health benefits and can be used for several purposes. Chia seed oil can benefit your skin too in different ways. In this article, you will learn about the different ways to use chia seeds for skin.
Health benefits of chia seeds
1. Fights against skin ageing and dry skin
Topical application of chia seed oil is beneficial for your skin in several ways. It is rich in healthy fats including omega-3 fatty acids which can help you fight signs of ageing as well as dry skin. You can choose products which contain chia seed oil. Take advice from your dermatologist to know whether it will suit your skin or not especially if you have oily skin.
2. Promotes hair health
Not just skin, chia seed oil is beneficial for your hair as well. Dryness in the outer layer of the hair leads to frizzy hair. Being a good source of healthy fatty acids, chia seed oil can help fight dry hair and frizzy hair. It can also hydrate your hair. Adding chia seeds to diet is also beneficial for your hair as it contains protein which promotes hair growth.
3. Beneficial for heart health
Omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial for your heart health in several. Chia seed oil contains omega-3 fatty acids. It is a plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids. Consuming omega-3 fatty acids in optimum quantity can help control the risk of heart disease, as per studies.
4. May help reduce inflammation
Chronic inflammation can harmful to your health in several ways. Many health conditions also lead to inflammation in joints. Omega-3 fatty acids present in chia seed oil may help in reducing inflammation.
Chia seed oil is loaded with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. It may also help support brain function. You can use this oil for topical use and add it to your diet. It is best to consult an expert to know how to safely add this oil to your diet and beauty regimen.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
