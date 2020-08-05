Chia Seeds For Weight Loss: 5 Interesting Ways To Add These Seeds To Your Diet
Chia seeds are loaded with multiple health benefits including weight loss. These seeds can be added to your diet in various ways. Here are some of these you can try.
Chia seeds are loaded with protein and omega-3 fatty acids
- Chia seeds are a good source of plant-based protein
- These seeds are loaded with fibre
- Chia pudding can be your weight-loss friendly dessert
Chia seeds are quite famous for the numerous health benefits these can offer. These tiny seeds are extremely nutritious. Many consume chia seeds as these can help in weight loss. Around two tablespoons of chia seeds are loaded 10 grams of fibre, 5 grams of protein and 138 calories. Chia seeds are a blessing for vegetarians as these are a good source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids (these are mostly present in animal-based food sources). Being a good source of fibre and high-quality protein, chia seeds help in weight loss. These seeds are loaded with antioxidants. Calcium, potassium, zinc, magnesium, vitamin B3, B1 and B2 present in chia seeds helps promote overall health.
Chia seeds can be added to diet easily. These can be a part of your several foods and recipes. If you are also trying to add chia seeds to your diet, here are some interesting ways you must try.
Chia seeds health benefits: Ways to add these to diet
1. Chia water
Chia water is commonly consumed as first thing in the morning for weight loss. You can soak around one tablespoon of chia seeds in a glass of water. Keep them soaked for at least 30 minutes. Stir well and drink. You can add lemon to enhance the taste of the drink.
2. Chia pudding
Chia pudding is one tasty and healthy treat that you can add to your diet. It is also one of the easiest ways to add chia seeds to diet. It can be consumed for breakfast or as a dessert. You can add different flavours to your chia pudding by adding different flavours to it with milk, cocoa or vanilla.
3. As a topping
To reap the amazing health benefits of chia seeds you can use these as a topping. Sprinkle some chia seeds to different foods including your salads, smoothie bowls, bread and more. You may crush them before sprinkling these according to your preference.
4. Add to smoothies
Soaked chia seeds can be added to smoothies. People trying to lose weight, usually consume shakes and smoothies post-workout. Make your smoothie protein-rich and nutritious by adding chia seeds.
5. Chia protein bars
Protein bars are one of the healthiest snacks to choose from. You can replace your sugary and highly-processed snacks with protein bars. Add chia seeds to your protein bar to maximise for some extra nutrition.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
