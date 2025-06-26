Summer Hair Fall: Try These 8 Simple Yet Effective Ways To Prevent It
Dehydration is one of the major causes of summer hair fall.
The combination of intense heat, sun exposure, dehydration, and changes in diet can weaken hair,
Summer brings soaring temperatures and high humidity, posing unique challenges for hair care. Both men and women often experience increased hair loss during these months, leading to frustration and concern. The combination of intense heat, sun exposure, dehydration, and changes in diet can weaken hair, making it more prone to falling out. Additionally, activities like swimming in chlorinated pools or saltwater can further damage hair, stripping it of essential oils.
Understanding the causes and implementing effective strategies to combat summer hair fall can help maintain healthy, vibrant hair..
Hair loss causes in summers
1. Heat and humidity
The combination of high temperatures and humidity causes profuse scalp sweating. This can weaken hair roots, making them more prone to falling out. Additionally, the warm, damp climate promotes fungal infections and dandruff, which contribute to hair loss.
2. Sun exposure
Prolonged UV exposure destroys hair proteins and the scalp, causing dryness, brittleness, and breaking. Sun exposure can also lighten hair colour, making it look lifeless and damaged.
3. Dehydration
During the summer, the body loses more water through sweat, which can lead to dehydration if not supplemented. Dehydrated hair is more fragile and prone to breakage.
4. Poor nutrition
Dietary patterns frequently alter throughout the summer, with many people opting for lighter, and sometimes less healthy meals. A shortage of vital vitamins and minerals, particularly iron, zinc, and biotin, can weaken and cause hair loss.
5. Chlorine and saltwater
Swimming in chlorine pools or saltwater can deplete hair's natural oils, resulting in dryness and breakage. Chlorine can severely damage the hair shaft, leaving it brittle and prone to splitting ends.
Also read: Haircare: Follow These Tips To Manage Hair Fall In Summer
How to deal with hair loss in summers
1. Clean scalp
Regularly washing your hair helps to remove sweat, grime, and buildup, which can clog hair follicles and lead to infections. Use a moderate, sulphate-free shampoo that is appropriate for your hair type and does not strip away essential oils.
2. Protection against the sun
Wear a cap or scarf when you're out in the sun to protect your hair from dangerous UV rays. Using UV-protective hair products can also help reduce sun damage.
3. Stay hydrated
Drink enough water every day to keep your body and scalp hydrated. Consuming water-rich fruits and vegetables, such as cucumbers and watermelons, can also aid with hydration.
4. Balanced diet
Make sure your food contains lots of vitamins and minerals necessary for hair health. Regular meals should include foods high in iron (such as spinach), zinc (such as almonds), and biotin (such as eggs). Fish and flaxseeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, which support healthy hair.
5. Moisturise hair
Choose conditioners and hair treatments that offer deep hydration for your hair. Look for products that contain natural oils like coconut oil, argan oil, and shea butter, which can help retain moisture and prevent dryness.
6. Hair rinse after swimming
After swimming in a pool or the ocean, rinse your hair with clean water to remove any chlorine or salt residue. Using a clarifying shampoo on occasion can help remove buildup and maintain the health of your hair.
7. Avoid heat styling
During the summer, try to use heat styling products such as blow dryers, straighteners, and curling irons sparingly. If you must use them, use a heat protectant spray to minimise damage. Choosing to air-dry your hair can dramatically prevent heat damage.
8. Scalp massage
Regular scalp massages can increase blood flow to the hair follicles, which promotes hair growth. For a more relaxing experience, gently massage your scalp with your fingertips for a few minutes every day. Alternatively, apply warm oil, such as coconut or olive oil.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.