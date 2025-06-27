Home »  Nutrition »  Stay Hydrated With These 7 Healthy Desi Beverages This Summer

Stay Hydrated With These 7 Healthy Desi Beverages This Summer

Try these delicious yet nutritionally rich drinks this summer for better health and optimal hydration.
  Updated: Jun 27, 2025
2-Min Read
The bael fruit contains cooling properties & is loaded with a myriad of nutrients

Staying hydrated is essential during the hot summer days. Other than water, there are plenty of beverages that are not only refreshing and cooling but also nutrient-dense. These drinks help boost energy, assist with digestion, and can effectively lower body's heat. Here, we have some desi drinks that can keep you hydrated and well-nourished this summer.

Find healthy drink alternatives to beat the heat.
Photo Credit: Unsplash



Traditional Indian beverages you must try

1. Lassi



This creamy treat, packed with fruit or spice flavours, will give you an energy boost. It's an excellent probiotic which can help with digestion, making it an excellent drink to relieve your stomach after a big meal.

2. Shikanji

Shikanji, a classic Indian lemonade flavoured with spices, is a refreshing drink. It contains vitamin C which is perfect for combating the summer heat and restoring electrolytes. The extra salt aids in maintaining the body's electrolyte equilibrium.

3. Thandai

Thandai is prepared using almonds, fennel seeds, and saffron and many other healthful ingredients.It also contains cooling properties. This summer enjoy thandai in moderation with less sugar.

4. Buttermilk

A perfect summer refresher and a probiotic powerhouse, buttermilk, is nutritionally rich.  Buttermilk's cooling and digestive properties can be enhanced by adding  spices such as cumin and coriander.

5. Sattu drink

Sattu is a high protein known for its cooling properties. Made with roasted gram flour sattu can offer  numerous health benefits, particularly for digestion, weight management, and blood sugar control.

6. Jal jeera

Your digestive tract slows down during summer. Jal jeera is a perfect summer drink that can help eliminate digestive issues. It is prepared using herbs and spices like cumin, mint, hing and others that can help keep your digestion healthy.

Staying hydrated is essential during Indian heatwaves.

Photo Credits: iStock

Also Read:  9 Summer Drinks To Keep Your Gut Healthy

7. Bael sherbet

The bael fruit contains cooling properties. It is loaded with a myriad of nutrients which include vitamins A, B1, B2, C and minerals calcium, potassium and iron. Bael sharbat is prepared using the pulp of the fruit. 

Incorporating these nourishing  beverages into your summer regimen will keep you cool, hydrated, and energized.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

