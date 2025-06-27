Stay Hydrated With These 7 Healthy Desi Beverages This Summer
Try these delicious yet nutritionally rich drinks this summer for better health and optimal hydration.
Staying hydrated is essential during the hot summer days. Other than water, there are plenty of beverages that are not only refreshing and cooling but also nutrient-dense. These drinks help boost energy, assist with digestion, and can effectively lower body's heat. Here, we have some desi drinks that can keep you hydrated and well-nourished this summer.
Traditional Indian beverages you must try
1. Lassi
This creamy treat, packed with fruit or spice flavours, will give you an energy boost. It's an excellent probiotic which can help with digestion, making it an excellent drink to relieve your stomach after a big meal.
2. Shikanji
Shikanji, a classic Indian lemonade flavoured with spices, is a refreshing drink. It contains vitamin C which is perfect for combating the summer heat and restoring electrolytes. The extra salt aids in maintaining the body's electrolyte equilibrium.
3. Thandai
Thandai is prepared using almonds, fennel seeds, and saffron and many other healthful ingredients.It also contains cooling properties. This summer enjoy thandai in moderation with less sugar.
4. Buttermilk
A perfect summer refresher and a probiotic powerhouse, buttermilk, is nutritionally rich. Buttermilk's cooling and digestive properties can be enhanced by adding spices such as cumin and coriander.
5. Sattu drink
Sattu is a high protein known for its cooling properties. Made with roasted gram flour sattu can offer numerous health benefits, particularly for digestion, weight management, and blood sugar control.
6. Jal jeera
Your digestive tract slows down during summer. Jal jeera is a perfect summer drink that can help eliminate digestive issues. It is prepared using herbs and spices like cumin, mint, hing and others that can help keep your digestion healthy.
7. Bael sherbet
The bael fruit contains cooling properties. It is loaded with a myriad of nutrients which include vitamins A, B1, B2, C and minerals calcium, potassium and iron. Bael sharbat is prepared using the pulp of the fruit.
Incorporating these nourishing beverages into your summer regimen will keep you cool, hydrated, and energized.
