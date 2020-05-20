Weight Loss Diet: Have You Tried Chia Seeds For Weight Loss? Here Are Different Ways To Use These

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Weight loss tips: Chia seeds can keep you full for longer and help in weight loss. You can add chia seeds to different foods and drinks. These can also be added to your breakfast. Here are different ways to use chia seeds for weight loss.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: May 20, 2020 03:26 IST
2-Min Read
Weight loss: Chia seeds can hep you lose weight effectively

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Chia seeds are a good source of protein
  2. You can add chia seeds to shakes, smoothies and drinks
  3. Chia seeds can help you fight hunger pangs

For effective weight loss, you need to combine regular exercise with a healthy and balanced diet. Several foods and drinks have gained popularity for their weight loss properties. Similarly, chia seeds are one of the effective weight loss boosters. Chia seeds have been identified as a superfood that is loaded with nutrients. These seeds are a good source of protein which also promotes weight loss. Adding chia seeds to diet can help vegetarians receive protein. Read on to know how chia seeds can help in weight loss and different ways to use these seeds.


Weight loss: Different ways to use chia seeds for weight loss

Nutritionist Soumita Biswas explains, "In recent days Chia seeds have gained popularity not only because of high protein, fibre and omega-3 fatty acid content but also because of its acceptability by the vegan or gluten-sensitive population. Both soluble and insoluble fibre, protein and omega-3 fatty acids present in chia seeds give satiety. These seeds can ensure a feeling of fullness for a longer period. These seeds help in weight loss by reducing the appetite and also by reducing the absorption of calories from food."

Also read: These 10 Seeds Have Tremendous Nutritional Value

vvmhmsng

Chia seeds can help reduce appetite resulting in better weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

How to use chia seeds?

Chia seeds can be added to both foods and drinks. You can some chia seeds overnight and drink this mixture in the morning. You can add some lemon and honey for taste. Soaked chia seeds can also be added to detox water.

Also read: Chia Seed Water For Weight Loss: Have It In The Morning For Maximum Benefits

bgpp88lg

Chia seeds are a good source of protein and fibre
Photo Credit: iStock

These seeds can be added to smoothies, shakes or fruit juice. Chia pudding is also commonly consumed by many. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt also shared the recipe of chia pudding and mentioned that is an essential part of her diet. Chia seeds can also be added to quinoa or oatmeal for breakfast.

Also read: Chia Seeds: 8 Surprising Health Benefits Of Chia Seeds

(Soumita Biswas, Chief Nutritionist, Aster RV Hospital)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

