Weight Loss Diet: Have You Tried Chia Seeds For Weight Loss? Here Are Different Ways To Use These
Weight loss tips: Chia seeds can keep you full for longer and help in weight loss. You can add chia seeds to different foods and drinks. These can also be added to your breakfast. Here are different ways to use chia seeds for weight loss.
Weight loss: Chia seeds can hep you lose weight effectively
HIGHLIGHTS
- Chia seeds are a good source of protein
- You can add chia seeds to shakes, smoothies and drinks
- Chia seeds can help you fight hunger pangs
For effective weight loss, you need to combine regular exercise with a healthy and balanced diet. Several foods and drinks have gained popularity for their weight loss properties. Similarly, chia seeds are one of the effective weight loss boosters. Chia seeds have been identified as a superfood that is loaded with nutrients. These seeds are a good source of protein which also promotes weight loss. Adding chia seeds to diet can help vegetarians receive protein. Read on to know how chia seeds can help in weight loss and different ways to use these seeds.
Weight loss: Different ways to use chia seeds for weight loss
Nutritionist Soumita Biswas explains, "In recent days Chia seeds have gained popularity not only because of high protein, fibre and omega-3 fatty acid content but also because of its acceptability by the vegan or gluten-sensitive population. Both soluble and insoluble fibre, protein and omega-3 fatty acids present in chia seeds give satiety. These seeds can ensure a feeling of fullness for a longer period. These seeds help in weight loss by reducing the appetite and also by reducing the absorption of calories from food."
How to use chia seeds?
Chia seeds can be added to both foods and drinks. You can some chia seeds overnight and drink this mixture in the morning. You can add some lemon and honey for taste. Soaked chia seeds can also be added to detox water.
These seeds can be added to smoothies, shakes or fruit juice. Chia pudding is also commonly consumed by many. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt also shared the recipe of chia pudding and mentioned that is an essential part of her diet. Chia seeds can also be added to quinoa or oatmeal for breakfast.
(Soumita Biswas, Chief Nutritionist, Aster RV Hospital)
