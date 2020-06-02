Chia Seeds Vs Basil Seeds: Know The Similarities And Differences
While chia seeds can be used or raw or soaked, one can eat sabja seeds only after soaking them
HIGHLIGHTS
- Chia seeds and sabja seeds are considered to be quite similar
- Chia seeds are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids
- Basil seeds act as a cooling agent
Chia seeds or basil (sabja) seeds can be rightly termed as cousins. The seeds look quite similar and are yet quite different from each other. Sabja seeds are pitch black with uniformity. While chia seeds are never pitch black, and are a mixture of grey, black, white and even brown coloured seeds. Elaborating more on the difference between two seeds is nutritionist Pooja Makhija on Instagram. She informs that on soaking in water, sabja seeds swell up within seconds, while chia seeds take more time to absorb and swell up.
Chia seeds vs sabja seeds: Take note of the similarities and differences
When it comes to taste, chia seeds have no taste of their own. They adapt to any dish that they are added to like salads, smoothies or puddings. Sabja or basil seeds on the other hand have a mild flavour of basil.
While chia seeds can be used or raw or soaked, one can eat sabja seeds only after soaking them.
Health benefits
In her Insta post, Makhija says that chia seeds and sabja seeds are similar. They can both be included in weight loss diet and are sources of plant-based protein.
If you want to get relief from constipation and acidity, then basil seeds should be your preferred pick. These seeds can also act as a coolant for the body and are a good source of iron.
Chia seeds are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids. They help in stabilising blood sugar levels and can promote energy and endurance.
The two seeds have a similar nutrition profile, but the most notable difference is the presence of omega-3s in chia seeds. Also, the fibre content of chia seeds is lesser than basil seeds. Both these seeds form a gel-like consistency when soaked and can offer you with a variety of health benefits.
(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
