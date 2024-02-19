Home »  Living Healthy »  Chia Seeds Vs Flaxseeds: Which One Is Healthier?

Flaxseeds and chia seeds can help you with weight loss and offer many other health benefits.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 19, 2024 10:07 IST
2-Min Read
Chia seeds are loaded with fibre and protein

Seeds are tiny yet highly nutritious. Consuming a tablespoon of diet can load your diet essential nutrients. Two common types of seeds have gained popularity in the recent years. These are flaxseeds and chia seeds. Both these seeds can help you with weight loss and offer many other health benefits. From healthy fats to protein, both flaxseeds and chia seeds can offer several essential nutrients. But what is the difference between the two? Which one is healthier? Let's find out.

Chia seeds vs flaxseeds

Nutrition



Both seeds are good sources of protein and omega-3 fatty acids.

Chia seeds contain fewer calories and more fibre. They also contain slightly more calcium, iron and phosphorus.



Flaxseeds are rich on antioxidants that can protect your body from chronic health condition. They also have significantly more copper and potassium.

Health benefits of flaxseeds and chia seeds

  1. Better digestion: Thanks to their high fibre content, both chia seeds and flaxseeds help ensure better digestion and prevent constipation.
  2. Blood sugar control: Chia seeds and flaxseeds can help control blood sugar levels. The high fibre content also helps prevent blood sugar spikes.
  3. Good for heart: Both chia seeds and flaxseeds are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids. They can also help reduce blood pressure and cholesterol levels. These properties can help ensure a healthy heart.
  4. Easy to consume: You can easily add these seeds to your diet. Sprinkle on salads, yogurt, smoothies and whatnot.

Which one to choose?

Both chia seeds and flaxseeds are nutritionally dense. Therefore, adding both to your diet can help meet your nutritional goals. Chia seeds contain high amount of fibre, minerals and are a complete proteins sources.

On the other hand, flaxseeds can help control blood pressure and cholesterol levels. They can also help prevent certain cancers. Flaxseeds are also high in antioxidants that can protect your body against free radical damage. They are also more effective in controlling hunger and appetite.

The difference between the two seeds remain small. You can add both to your diet in right quantities. You can also choose according to your health goals.


COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc.

