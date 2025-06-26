Potassium-Rich Summer Foods That Can Help You Control Blood Pressure
Uncontrolled blood pressure can increase the risk of heart diseases.
High blood pressure is also known as a silent killer
Maintaining healthy blood pressure numbers is critical for general well-being, especially during the hot summer months when our bodies are under stress. Diet, particularly potassium-rich foods, is an excellent strategy to regulate blood pressure. Potassium serves to regulate salt levels in the body, relaxes blood vessel walls, and supports heart function. Studies have also highlighted that adding potassium-rich foods to diet is an effective strategy to maintain healthy blood pressure. Here, we have a list of best summer foods for individuals with high blood pressure that are high in potassium.
High potassium summer foods
1. Bananas
Bananas, a staple fruit in India, are high in potassium. They are readily available, inexpensive, and make an ideal snack. Incorporate bananas into your diet by blending them into smoothies, fruit salads, or simply eating them on their own.
2. Watermelon
Watermelon is a pleasant summer fruit that is both hydrating and potassium-rich. This luscious fruit lowers blood pressure and provides a cooling effect. For a tasty treat, cut watermelon into slices, blend it into a juice, or mix it into a fruit salad.
3. Coconut water
Coconut water is a natural electrolyte-rich beverage popular in India, particularly during the heat. It is high in potassium and helps to keep you hydrated and your blood pressure under control.
4. Spinach
Spinach is a versatile leafy green that can be utilised in a variety of Indian recipes. It is rich in potassium and other vital minerals. To increase your potassium consumption, add spinach to salads, dal, palak paneer, or prepare a pleasant spinach smoothie.
5. Mangoes
Mangoes, the king of fruits, are abundant during the summer and high in potassium. This delightful fruit not only fulfills your sweet craving but also helps to manage blood pressure.
6. Cucumber
Cucumber is a hydrating vegetable rich in potassium and low in calories. It's ideal for summer and helps to keep your blood pressure constant. Cucumber slices can be added to salads, raitas, or eaten plain with a dash of salt and lime.
8. Tomatoes
Tomatoes are a common element in many Indian recipes and a good source of potassium. They are suitable for use in salads, curries, chutneys, and sauces. Drinking a glass of tomato juice or including fresh tomatoes into your meals will help you maintain good blood pressure.
10. Yogurt
Yogurt is an excellent probiotic and a good source of potassium. It cools, nourishes, and promotes good blood pressure. Include yogurt in your regular diet as lassi, chaas, or raita to reap the benefits.
Foods to avoid
1. Processed foods
Processed foods generally contain high quantities of sodium and preservatives, which can raise blood pressure. Avoid packaged snacks, quick noodles, and tinned food.
2. Pickles
Pickles are a prominent component of Indian cuisine, yet they are often heavy in sodium. Limiting pickle eating can help control blood pressure.
3. Fried foods
Fried meals, such as samosas and pakoras, are delicious but might raise blood pressure due to high fat and sodium levels. Choose healthier cooking methods, such as baking or grilling.
4. Papad
Papads are a common complement to Indian dinners, although they can be rich in sodium. Even though they are light and crispy, eating them in big numbers might increase sodium intake, raising blood pressure.
5. Salted snacks
Salted snacks such as chips, namkeen, and bhujiya are popular in India, however they are generally heavy in sodium. These can drastically elevate blood pressure. Choose unsalted nuts or fresh fruit instead.
Adding potassium-rich foods to your summer diet is a natural and effective strategy to control blood pressure. Also avoid high sodium foods to maintain a balanced and heart-healthy diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
