Here Are 7 Interesting Ways To Add Chia Seeds To Your Diet

Chia seeds are loaded with protein and omega-3 fatty acids
Chia seeds are well-packed with essential nutrients. The high fibre content of chia seeds promotes digestions and helps with weight. In addition to fiber, chia seeds are a great source of protein, providing all nine essential amino acids. They are also an excellent plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids. Furthermore, they contain essential minerals such as calcium, magnesium and phosphorus.
Chia seeds are incredibly versatile. They can be easily incorporated into smoothies, yogurt, oatmeal or baked goods. Here are some simple yet interesting ways to add chia seeds to your diet.
Ways to add chia seeds to your diet
1. Chia seed water
Add one-two tablespoons of chia seeds to a glass of water. You can kickstart your day with this protein and fibre fibre rich drink. Add some lemon for some tangy flavour.
2. Smoothies
Blend chia seeds into your favourite smoothie for an added nutrient boost.
3. Chia pudding
Combine chia seeds with your choice of milk (dairy or plant-based) and let it sit overnight. Add sweeteners and toppings like fruits, nuts or granola and enjoy this filling breakfast option.
4. Yogurt topping
Sprinkle chia seeds on top of yoghurt along with fruits and nuts for a crunchy texture and added nutrition.
5. Energy bars
Make homemade energy bars or bites with chia seeds, nuts, oats and seeds. These can help you beat hunger pangs effectively.
6. Jam
Make your healthy jam by mixing chia seeds with mashed fruits and a natural sweetener. Chia seeds will add a thick texture to the jam.
7. Soups and stews
Stir chia seeds into soups and stews as a thickening agent. Chia seeds will add a delightful crunch and some extra nutrients.
Adding chia seeds to your diet can significantly enhance nutrition and help you maintain a healthy weight.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
