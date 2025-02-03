Home »  Living Healthy »  Here Are 7 Interesting Ways To Add Chia Seeds To Your Diet

Here Are 7 Interesting Ways To Add Chia Seeds To Your Diet

Chia seeds are incredibly versatile. They can be easily incorporated into smoothies, yogurt, oatmeal or baked goods.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Feb 3, 2025 06:15 IST
2-Min Read
Here Are 7 Interesting Ways To Add Chia Seeds To Your Diet

Chia seeds are loaded with protein and omega-3 fatty acids

Chia seeds are well-packed with essential nutrients. The high fibre content of chia seeds promotes digestions and helps with weight. In addition to fiber, chia seeds are a great source of protein, providing all nine essential amino acids. They are also an excellent plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids. Furthermore, they contain essential minerals such as calcium, magnesium and phosphorus.

Chia seeds are incredibly versatile. They can be easily incorporated into smoothies, yogurt, oatmeal or baked goods. Here are some simple yet interesting ways to add chia seeds to your diet.

Ways to add chia seeds to your diet



RELATED STORIES
related

Chia Seeds Vs Flaxseeds: Which One Is Healthier?

Flaxseeds and chia seeds can help you with weight loss and offer many other health benefits.

related

Include This Summer Superfood In Your Regular Diet To Stay Cool

Include sabja seeds in your daily diet, especially during summer

1. Chia seed water

Add one-two tablespoons of chia seeds to a glass of water. You can kickstart your day with this protein and fibre fibre rich drink. Add some lemon for some tangy flavour.



2. Smoothies

Blend chia seeds into your favourite smoothie for an added nutrient boost.

3. Chia pudding

Combine chia seeds with your choice of milk (dairy or plant-based) and let it sit overnight. Add sweeteners and toppings like fruits, nuts or granola and enjoy this filling breakfast option.

4. Yogurt topping

Sprinkle chia seeds on top of yoghurt along with fruits and nuts for a crunchy texture and added nutrition.

5. Energy bars

Make homemade energy bars or bites with chia seeds, nuts, oats and seeds. These can help you beat hunger pangs effectively.

6. Jam

Make your healthy jam by mixing chia seeds with mashed fruits and a natural sweetener. Chia seeds will add a thick texture to the jam.

7. Soups and stews

Stir chia seeds into soups and stews as a thickening agent. Chia seeds will add a delightful crunch and some extra nutrients.

Adding chia seeds to your diet can significantly enhance nutrition and help you maintain a healthy weight.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases