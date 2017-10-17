World Osteoporosis Day 2017: Know The Many Health Benefits Of Exercising For Osteoporosis
World Osteoporosis Day 2017: Osteoporosis can be prevented or least controlled with the help of weight bearing and balance exercises.
World Osteoporosis Day 2017: Health benefits of exercising
HIGHLIGHTS
- Osteoporosis affects our youngsters as well
- A nutritious diet which copious amounts of calcium a vitamin D can help
- When you couple age and body inactivity, it leads to bone breakage
With the World Osteoporosis Day round the corner, it is time to check your bone health again. These bones are our living tissue and are light, strong and flexible at the same time. That's how they were created for us. These bones define our structure and are involved in the production of blood cells and mineral storage in our body. Though it is perceived as a disease of the aged, osteoporosis affects our youngsters as well. If not suffering from it, some youngsters start showing the initial signs of the same much in advance.
Also read: Here's How You Can Lose Weight Without Exercising
During our 20s, we reach the peak bone mass, which is the perfect balance for growth of new bones and their repair. When we start aging, our body and health get impacted by our lifestyle. The balance between bone growth and breakdown gets disturbed which leads to a loss of bone density. Once it crosses a certain point, osteoporosis is diagnosed.
Also read: Ladies! Here's Why You Should Do Weight Training
There are two main factors which contribute in the prevention of this disease.
1. A well-balanced and nutritious diet which copious amounts of calcium and vitamin D.
2. Regular physical activities and exercising in a planned exercise program which suits your body requirement. Weight lifting exercises are recommended. Though cycling and swimming are highly beneficial, they do not come under weight bearing and hence are not recommended here. And more than weight lifting, balance exercises help the most in prevention.
When you couple age and body inactivity, it leads to increased chances of bone breakage. It leads to increased number of falls leading to fractures.
A falls prevention programme was initiated with the involvement of the New Zealand Falls Prevention Research Group. This included a number of leg muscle strengthening exercises and balance exercises, which are all known for preventing increased number of falls. Participants were taught one on one and it resulted in 35% decrease in both number of falls and the resultant number of injuries.
Hence, this World Osteoporosis Day, remember that osteoporosis can be prevented or least controlled with the help of weight bearing and balancing exercise. Keep yourself active at all times and that physical activity of your body will protect your bones and promote overall health.