Celebrity Workout Diaries: Vaani Kapoor Sweats It Out In A Circuit Training Gym-Based Workout- Watch Video

Vaani Kapoor was recently seen doing a circuit training workout, which includes both resistance and endurance training. Watch the full video here.
- Vaani Kapoor shared glimpses of her workout recently
- There needs to be a rapid movement towards the next exercise
- The workout can help in improving your strength and stamina
Looking forward to do a celebrity workout? Let's take a look into one of Vaani Kapoor's workout regime. Shared by celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala on Instagram, this is a gym-based workout. Actress Vani Kapoor was seen sweating it out the gym with a circuit workout, which can be done quickly. Circuit training involves endurance training, resistance training and high-intensity aerobics. All exercises need to be done in a circuit, with short or no breaks in between exercises. This kind of training is similar to high intensity interval training, which includes short-duration workouts that can help build strength and stamina, and also aid weight loss.
Vaani Kapoor does circuit training at the gym
In the video below, Kapoor can be seen doing exercises of a circuit training workout. In this kind of workout, there are usually two or three circuits, with each circuit containing different exercises. The time between two exercises in one circuit is pretty short. There needs to be a rapid movement towards the next exercise.
Here are the exercises included in Kapoor's circuit training workout:
- Tricep dip on powerplate
- Cable butt blaster
- Landis/ Single leg squat
- SM Triceps press
- MFT squat + Knee drive
You need to do each exercise for 15-20 reps, for 2-3 rounds, recommends Karachiwala. Try to do this workout with your trainer, in order to get the right form or each exercise. Try to take very short or no breaks in between each exercise. However, if you find this too challenging, then slow down and perform the exercise as per your strength and stamina.
Here's another video which Kapoor shared on her Insta.
Work towards a stronger and fitter version of yourself in order to master this circuit training workout which Vaani Kapoor does as instructed by Yasmin Karachiwala. Let's do this!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
