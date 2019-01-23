Can Vegetarians Follow The Keto Diet? These Are The Foods You Must Include In Your Vegetarian Keto Diet!
The aim of keto diet is to get your body to use fat instead of glucose as energy and fueling your body until the next meal. Some healthy foods to consume on a keto diet are starchy vegetables, coconut oil, cheese, sour cream, avocado, meat and poultry and high-fat dairy products.
Though meat and poultry form an important part of the keto diet, vegetarians can also follow this diet.
One of the more popular diets trending nowadays is the ketogenic diet. The diet requires you to reduce your carbohydrate intake and in turn, increase your fat intake. The aim of the diet is to get your body to use fat instead of glucose as energy and fueling your body until the next meal. Apart from weight loss, the ketogenic diet has been found to be helpful in managing blood sugar levels, reduces the risk of obesity, epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, polycystic ovary syndrome and even some types of cancer. Some healthy foods to consume on a keto diet are starchy vegetables, coconut oil, cheese, sour cream, avocado, meat and poultry and high-fat dairy products.
Since, meat and poultry form an important part of keto diet, many people think if vegetarians can follow this diet or not. Well, the answer to this simple question is yes. Even vegetarian people can follow this fad diet. Let us explore some of the healthy foods which vegetarians can consume if they follow keto diet.
Healthy foods which vegetarians can consume on a keto diet:
1. Tofu
Tofu is made from soybeans and is a good source of protein and calcium. The best part about tofu is that it can be used as a substitute for meat, poultry and fish. Also, tofu contains some amount of fats as well. You can tofu into your salads, sandwiches, soup or even eat it raw.
2. Coconut oil
This oil provides you with an abundance of fatty acids. It goes without saying that fatty acids are the ideal fuel sources for keto dieters. You can use this oil as a salad dressing or even toss some low-carb vegetables in this oil. As an added benefit, the oil is good for your heart as compared to other refined oils.
3. Avocado oil
Avocado oil is loaded with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. This high fat oil can be a perfect addition to any vegetarian keto meal.
4. Nuts
Nuts are rich in healthy fats, calories and fiber. Moreover, they have highest amount of healthy monounsaturated fats and the lowest amount of inflammatory omega 6 fats. Cashews, brazil nuts or almonds any other nuts can be a great addition to your diet.
5. Olive oil
Olive oil is one of the healthiest oils you can consume if you are following the keto diet. You can use it to enhance the flavor and fat content of your vegetarian keto meals.
6. Cheese
Cheese is extremely delicious and nutritious. Vegetarians can easily include this healthy fat into their diet. Cheese is an amazing source of protein, calcium and beneficial fatty acids, and contains a minimal amount of carbs.
7. Spinach
Spinach is the superb vegetable for a keto diet. Spinach is low carbs and is rich in iron. This veggie is perfect to bulk up lunches with salads and soups. As an added benefit the vegetable has been shown to maintain a healthy heart and reduce the risk of common eye diseases.
8. Olives
Olives are high in fat which can easily be included in keto diet. Olives contain about 11 to 15% fat. 4% of this fat is oleic acid, which is monounsaturated fatty acid. Monounsaturated fatty acid is great for your heart. Oleic acid is the main component of olives. In addition, fat content in olives can help in reducing inflammation in the body.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
