Birthday Girl Kiara Advani Is Giving Some Major Fitspiration; Check Out Her Instagram To Know More
Happy birthday Kiara Advani! Here's a sneak peak into the fitness regime of the actress who gives major fitspiration by posting her workout videos on Instagram, regularly.
Kiara Advani regularly posts her workout videos on Instagram
HIGHLIGHTS
- Kiara Advani turns 26 today1
- The actress includes a variety of workouts in her fitness regime
- She includes exercises like pull-ups and burpees in her fitness routine
The very dazzling Kiara Advani rings bells for her 26th birthday today. She hosted a grand celebration on the eve of her birthday last night at St Regis hotel in Mumbai. Joining her for celebrations were the likes of Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Dino Morea, Sophie Chaudhry and Sanjay Kapur. Kiara Advani marked her debut in the Bollywood industry with the film Fugly and has seen a sharp rise in her career ever since her promising performance in Netflix series Lust Stories. What's more is that Kiara seems to be passionate about one more thing apart from acting: fitness. With more than a million followers on Instagram, Kiara makes sure that she inspires her fans with her fitness routine - which is an amalgamation of weight training, kick boxing and numerous other workout routines.
In the video below, we see Kiara mastering pull-ups like a complete pro. Pull-ups are a great strength training exercise which is done by using your own body weight. The exercise helps in improving functional strength, posture and alleviating back pain. Doing pull-ups regularly can help you have a better looking physique. Well, pull-ups might just be the secret behind Kiara Advani's perfect body shape!
Also read: Know All About Powerlifting, Katrina's Latest Workout Fad
When it comes to achieving a fit body, you need to work out on your muscle strength and overall strength. Cardiovascular exercises are important to achieve a fit body. So here is Kiara doing burpees, an exercise which helps muscles get stronger. Burpees work on your core, chest, arms and buttocks. Doing burpees regularly will help you burn more calories and will also improve your strength.
Kiara Advani is someone who doesn't like compromising on her workouts in between shoots. Working out with her fellow co-stars is something that she doesn't shy away from. Check out the video below to see Kiara working on her abs.
Also read: Belly Dance, Pole Dance And Pilates! Secrets Behind Dilbar Girl Nora Fatehi's Toned And Flexible Body, Revealed!
Introducing a number of exercises in your workout helps in making exercising more fun and engaging. Plus, the benefits derived from each exercise are going to be different. Here, Kiara is doing kick-boxing - an exercise which helps in reducing stress and gives a boost to confidence levels. It is an ideal cross-training workout which gives a major boost to energy and burns calories.
To increase strength and stamina, Kiara Advani does all it what it takes. Click on the video below to know how the actress challenges herself for this legs and abs routine.
Also read: Gymaholic Hina Khan's Fitness Videos Will Leave You In Awe Of Her!
What better exercise than planks for getting well chiseled abs? Kiara does the perfect planks here. Planks is a full body exercise which helps in improving balance, posture, stability and core strength.
Kiara Advani's workout regime is enough motivation for all of you to head to the gym for a vigorous workout. Many happy returns of the day Kiara... we wish to get more fitspiration in future!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.